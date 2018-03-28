A trio of great white egrets
© Austin W. Clarke
A trio of great white egrets have been reported in the Lewin's Cove Area
Some rare feathered visitors have caught the attention of bird enthusiasts on the Burin Peninsula in recent days.

Three great egrets have been reported in the Lewin's Cove area.

Egret visits are not unheard of in Newfoundland but they are rare - perhaps just a few each spring and fall, according to Bruce Mactavish, an environmental consultant and avid birdwatcher.

Great egrets are members of the heron family and are known for their all-white plumage.
great egret

Great white egret