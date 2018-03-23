Here's why vaccines are unnecessary: They are merely given purportedly to immunize against or shall it be said 'prevent' certain diseases, most of which are rarely fatal in first world countries. These are mostly transitory viral conditions. There are safer, less invasive answers.



Wild oregano oil is the key alternative. If it is from a truly wild source, then, it can be taken aggressively: as much as needed. Yet, for the typically immunized conditions only a modest amount is necessary, for instance, for chicken pox, measles, and mumps: like a few drops several times daily.



Wild oregano oil can also be rubbed topically on the feet, shins, and upper chest. It can even be used topically on newborns and infants. Babies and toddlers can take a tiny amount internally, like a drop or two twice daily. In this regard it is far safer than all standard drugs, like antibiotics, cough syrups, and even infant vitamins. - Dr. Cass Ingram Researcher, Speaker & Author of 34 books

Were Dirty Living Conditions The Main Reason People Died Of Disease?

However, most historians feel that improvements in living conditions, particularly improvements in the diets of the lower class, may have had an even greater impact. Improved nutrition kept people healthier. The introduction of the potato helped lengthen life spans. The potato provided peasants with a cheap, healthy, mostly dependable food that became a staple in many of their diets. In addition, more knowledge about hygiene and public sanitation lowered death rates, especially in the cities.

The Condition Of The Terrain Not The Germ Wipes Out People

Another Way To Fight Disease, Super bugs, Viruses and Bacterial Infections

Powerful Natural Antibiotics

Oregano Oil Surpasses Antibiotics And Has No Resistance

Unfortunately, the antibiotics prescribed by most medical doctors today have horrendous side effects including: causing antibiotic resistance, destroying good bacteria (probiotics), reducing vitamin absorption and damaging the digestive lining causing leaky gut. Dr Josh Axe

Oregano Oil Kills MSRA

Oregano Oil Proven To Treat So Many Other Conditions

Bacterial infections

Fungal infections

Parasites

Viruses

Inflammation

Candida

Allergies

Tumors



Oregano Oil For Meningitis

Oregano Oil For Whooping Cough

Oregano Oil For Respiratory Issues

Oregano Oil For Flu

Travel Vaccines Not Needed When Oregano Oil Keeps Tropical Diseases At Bay

Oregano Oil Is Anti-malarial

Beware Oregano Oil Is Not Always Good Quality

Myths Regarding Infant Use Of Wild Oregano Oil

The spice oil oregano, the true wild spice-source, high-mountain grown, is safe for all ages and is surely safe for both topical use and in tiny amounts internal use for one year-olds-plus. It has been used, traditionally, in Turkey for respiratory in children for centuries.



As long the original Oreganol P73 is used, it is acceptable, safe, and is listed by the federal government, US, as GRAS (generally recognised as safe).

Guide: How To Use Oregano Oil

1 drop of wild crafted oregano oil in milk or juice, once a day (kids may not like the taste, in this case try other methods as listed below)

can be used like this for 1 - 10 days, but do NOT exceed 10 days of use

for children with chest congestion, cold or fever, rub oil of oregano on the bottom of the feet at bedtime. Cover feet with socks (2-3 drops per foot)

1 drop of oregano oil in milk or juice (or can be mixed with honey on a spoon to cover the taste) once per day with a meal.

kids over the age of 2 can use this for more than 10 days

kids with cold or fever, rub oregano oil on bottom of feet at bedtime, 4 drops per foot.

for chest congestion, cold or fever rub 3 drops of oregano oil and 3 drops of rosemary oil to a teaspoon of carrier oil and rub over the chest and throat area. Be careful child does not rub the oil into their eyes. It can sting!

1-3 drops of oregano oil in juice once per day, can be used for any number of days.

for cold or fever, rub 3 drops of oregano oil on bottom of feet at bedtime

for chest congestion, cold or fever, rub 3-5 drops of oregano oil with 3-5 drops of rosemary into a teaspoon of carrier oil and rub over chest and throat area.

2 drops of oregano oil in juice or under the tongue, 3 times a day

for chest congestion cold or fever rub oregano oil under the feet chest and throat area (5 drops of oregano oil & 5 drops of rosemary oil with 1 teaspoon of carrier oil)