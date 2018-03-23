© Caroline Power Photography

The late comedian, George Carlin, once joked that humans exist because the Earth wants plastic. It was a great bit but what plastic is doing to humans is no laughing matter. Made from petroleum, plastic products are ubiquitous. Plastic, and its chemical components of BPA and phthalates, is in medical devices, compact discs, dental sealants, water bottles, the lining of canned foods and drinks and even cash register receipts. As with nearly all manmade chemicals, BPA and phthalates have some nasty effects. They have been implicated as endocrine disruptors, harming the natural balance of hormones in both males and females. BPA has a particularly insidious effect on males (human and animal alike) causing delayed puberty, falling sperm counts, shrinking size of genitals, feminization and much more.Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we discuss the drastic plastic situation and how you can decrease your exposure to this planetary scourge.01:14:29