German media reported recently on a 32-year-old Syrian, who lives with six children - a seventh is expected soon - and his two wives in Pinneberg.During the Spiegel TV interview with the Syrian, he only granted his wives permission to speak after a while. The women barely had a say in the report. It seems that the only thing they were allowed to say was to express their satisfaction with their promised fate.. In the single bedroom - so we learn - the three do not sleep together, but in succession. Being a second wife is obviously a shift worker job.. He prefers to be with the children, he says. He is an example to them of a father who does not speak German, nor does he have to work.The Syrian is keenly aware that all of this is real luxury. He is full of gratitude while he enthuses about "Mama Merkel" and the Germans, "even if there are racists among them."The online editors of Spiegel even tweeted: "So-called polygamy is banned in Germany and not compatible with our moral expectations. But it is allowed in other religions, and it seems to work for this Syrian family as well."The fact is that, is completely ignored by the Spiegel editors.SPD politician Karl Lauterbach defended the Syrian's unwillingness to work for a living: "Whether he wants to work or not does not matter. I'm not sending a family man to his death!"