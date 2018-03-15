© Jam World Images/Alamy



Followers, whose weight fell as low as 35kg, said to have been manipulated into following eating regimeA well-known guru of macrobiotic food who met Pope Francis is among the five people under investigation in Italy after police dismantled a bizarre "sect" that allegedly denied its followers contact with the outside world.Authorities said Pianesi convinced followers of the diet, modelled on the teachings of the Japanese philosopher George Ohsawa, that it would provideCarlo Pinto, an Ancona police chief, told the Guardian that the victims were so devoted to the diet and their "teacher" that the sect managed to coerce them into giving donations and working for free in the association's macrobiotic centres and restaurants.Pianesi, Volpi and three others are being investigated for alleged maltreatment, tax evasion andThe inquiry began in 2013 after a young woman told police Pianesi promised her that the diet would cure her illness. Pinto said there were eight victims, whose illnesses instead worsened, but he expected more to come forward."Pianesi would say that doctors were assassins, traditional medicine didn't work and that only he could help," said Pinto.Pianesi, who along with his wife attended a mass with Pope Francis in 2016 followed by a private meeting with the pontiff, was "well respected" in Italy and "dominated" the macrobiotic industry, Pinto added.Originally from Albania, Pianesi started his empire in Marche in 1980 and went on to cultivate a business that claimed to help cure illnesses including diabetes.