Parkland student activist David Hogg and his sister Lauren Hogg encouraged students to start wearing #armbandsforchange to push Democrat talking points.
Hogg said his little sister who also wants to be a DNC activist came up with the idea.
"You might have a little trouble getting Jewish Americans to embrace this look. Do you have some shiny jackboots and brown shirts to go with it? Guessing maybe you skipped history class while you were shilling for the @DNC."
To be fair James Woods later commended the teen DNC activists for rethinking their idea.
