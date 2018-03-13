lauren david hogg
These kids may want to spend a little more time studying their history books and a little less time stumping for the DNC.

Parkland student activist David Hogg and his sister Lauren Hogg encouraged students to start wearing #armbandsforchange to push Democrat talking points.

Hogg said his little sister who also wants to be a DNC activist came up with the idea.

hogg tweet armband
Lauren Hogg later deleted her tweet and apologized after James Woods schooled her on history:
"You might have a little trouble getting Jewish Americans to embrace this look. Do you have some shiny jackboots and brown shirts to go with it? Guessing maybe you skipped history class while you were shilling for the @DNC."

To be fair James Woods later commended the teen DNC activists for rethinking their idea.