Missing out these simple parenting behaviours increases suicide risk in adolescents.Children who are not shown by their parents that they care are significantly more likely to contemplate suicide, research shows.The study's authors identified three behaviours which, when lacking, were linked to suicidal thoughts in adolescence:They were also seven times more likely to have a suicide plan and to attempt it.Professor Keith King, who presented the results of the study at the 2017 American Public Health Association conference, said:The researchers' conclusions come from a 2012 US national study of parental behaviours and suicidal feelings among adolescents.Professor Rebecca Vidourek, study co-author, said: