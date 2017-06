Exercise

Meditation

Yoga

Hydrotherapy

Heat Therapy

Curcumin

EMDR

As I discussed last month, depression is the yin to anxiety's yang. Between these two troublemakers, they've got dark clouds hanging over both the past and the future, making the present moment complicated at best (and for some people unbearable). Taken as a human composite, it's an unfortunate trade-off for being cognitively complex. As individuals, however, we naturally just want a solution.The problem is, there's just so many confounding factors surrounding depression that it's hard to know where to start. Your mind is an infinitely complex latticework of moving parts; one which continues to baffle and divide the scientific community. How does a practitioner prescribe suitable treatments for a problem they don't fully comprehend? And, yet, medical science often (and perhaps inevitably) works with incomplete information.. It doesn't mean these approaches don't have their value. I recognize that for some, these medications may be live saving or sustaining. For others, they offer support through acute or overwhelming times or, in still other cases, give a leg up while other interventions have the chance to take hold. My purpose here isn't to suggest people give these drugs and other conventional treatments the boot. I see this post as a dialogue that offers supplementary strategies to augment any assigned treatment.It can hopefully be or contribute to a toolbox that moves beyond the scope of simple self-care into research-supported territory.And while they're likely more effective for mild to moderate depression, I think it's fair to say thatIn that spirit, let me offer the genuine caveat: any folks under medical care for any condition (depression or otherwise) should consult their medical professional before making any change in their treatment plan. But you knew that already.There's definitely some dead horse flogging here, but if I've said it once I've said it a thousand times: Last week , I discussed how the "feel good" hormone serotonin, a sworn enemy of depression, can be increased via exercise.All well and good, but which exercise is best for fighting depression? Older thinking has always privileged aerobic exercise when it comes to mental health. This study , for example, notes that "BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) by aerobic exercise appears to ameliorate hippocampal atrophy, improve memory function, and reduce depression."But while a good bout of cardio is certainly beneficial for elevating mood, studies that examine a range of exercise forms suggest that certain types may be better.. Another study that compared the effects of aerobic and non-aerobic (i.e. resistance training) exercise on depression found that while both forms were beneficial, non-aerobic exercise was superior in all-round mood-lifting effects.Personally, I'm all about lifting heaving things , but for a broad-spectrum approach check out this post Here's another well-trodden Primal go-to. With ample clinical evidence supporting claims that meditation is a tried-and-true formula for treating depression, few would argue otherwise.I'd be inclined to say that any meditation form will help in the depression realm, but this time we're all about facts. And. Not one to pass on a good thing, I've written at length about mindfulness and the way in which it encourages both a healthy mindset and a healthy body.As this paper puts it, mindfulness is "a practice of learning to focus attention on moment-by-moment experience with an attitude of curiosity, openness, and acceptance." It's that conscious and continual awareness of both the pattern and nature of our thoughts that diminishes ruminative thinking , one of the key characteristics within depression.In the lab, applications of mindfulness-based stress reduction and mindfulness-based cognitive therapy have both been put to good effect for decreasing psychological distress and offering both broad spectrum anti-depressive and anti-anxiety effects.Likewise, outside of the clinic,For those interested in instituting a practice, here are a few easy steps for introducing meditation into your life.It's an obvious lead from meditation is yoga, which itself can be a form of meditation.In the first study performed in the U.S. to look at yoga as a standalone treatment for depression (notable that it was published just a few months ago), 20 adults with mild to moderate depression were randomly assigned to 90-minute yoga classes twice a week for 8 weeks. Another 18 adults with mild to moderate depression spent the same amount of time in attention-control educational classes, sans-action.Other studies have supported the use of yoga as an enhancement to traditional talk therapy and as a pivotal embodiment therapy ( PDF ) for overcoming trauma and the psychological symptoms (including depression) related to it.Now we move into murky waters...literally. While it's fair to say that the use of water treatments for various ailments goes way back, it's not until recently that using hydrotherapy for treating mental illness has raised a few brows once more. This form of treatment can utilize hydrological variations to produce a range of beneficial effects in the body.It's not exactly rocket science, when you think about it. If you're like me, you love a good plunge in a polar pool. That feeling you get afterwards, once you get over the initial shock, is one of clarity and invigoration. This suggests, then, that bringing our skin into contact with water of varying temperatures can change both our physiology and mood.But for our humble Primal readers out there, a daily polar plunge might not always be a viable (or desirable) option. Fortunately,. While research is only in the preliminary stage, this study . If nothing else, it'll wake you up.At the other end of the spectrum, it's possible that hot water may perform a similar anti-depressive function. The most notable of hydrotherapies in this arena is balneotherapy—the use of hot water baths for healing.Another study showed that hot mineral water treatments improved serotonin levels and had a positive effect on depression. That being said, with both these articles its hard to say whether it was the mineral component that provided the beneficial effect, or the hot water component. I'm inclined to think both.Whereas hydrotherapy uses combinations of water and temperature variations to treat depression, heat therapy relies solely on, well...heat.And I'm talking about quite a lot of heat here. A study published last year used a whole-body hyperthermic device to raise the body temp of 338 individuals to 38.5 Celsius (101 Fahrenheit) over the course of 6 weeks. Using a control group who were tricked into thinking they were also experiencing a rise in temp, theAnother study published in 2013 used whole-body hyperthermia to produce much the same result. But while it appears that there were statistical errors , there's enough emerging evidence out there to suggest that this treatment is worth giving a shot. Those of us outside the laboratory might try a traditional or (even better perhaps) an infrared sauna. A hot bath or longer hot shower may also work for this purpose.Curcumin is known for its anti-inflammatory prowess, meaning its currently a preferential natural treatment for any number of arthritic and autoimmune conditions. But what about mental health?Current thinking in the scientific community largely posits. And while initial trials demonstrated no positive correlation between curcumin and depression, those same studies admitted that they needed a longer duration and higher dosages. Later stints that did just that found some promising signs, but once again concluded that they needed still higher dosages and larger cohorts. See a trend emerging here?Finally, this year,Interestingly, however, they didn't find any difference in effectiveness between low and high curcumin dosages.Next, while something called eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) has attained mainstream status for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorders, it's not until recently that this same treatment has been applied to depression. A 2015 study published in the Journal of Brain and Behavior recognized that "trauma and other adverse life experiences can be the basis of depression," and on this basis sought to determine whether EMDR could be an effective antidepressant.Sixteen patients with depressive episodes were treated with EMDR therapy by reprocessing memories of stressful life events, while continuing the use of standard antidepressant drugs.While more research and larger study groups are needed to clarify the link between EMDR and depression, it's an area that shows some promise, particularly for trauma-related depression.Thanks for reading, everyone. Have your or anyone you know had success with any of the above therapies, or with something else I haven't covered today? Share your thoughts below, and have a good end to the week.