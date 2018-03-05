While most people who encourage transgender identity would likely not go so far as to support trans-speciesism, this particular denial of reality follows the logic of the transgender movement.

A 55-year-old dragon lady born "Richard Hernandez" has spent around $60,000 to transform into a transgender dragon lady, "Eva Tiamat Baphomet Medusa."In a recent interview, it revealed why it made this decision: it was determined "not to die a human" after being diagnosed with HIV in 1997."My big thing though was I didn't want to die in this world looking like a human," Medusa told the Wizard of Odd TV. "As much awesomeness and goodness there is in humans, compared to other species they are the most destructive and hateful. I decided at that time, that it was time for a change in my life, so I wanted to look like something that wasn't human."Rather than changing up routine, going on a vacation, or trying a new career like many in a mid-life crisis, Medusa decided to reject the entire human race, and was willing to shell out a fortune in the process.According to Britain's The Daily Mail Medusa told the Wizard of Odd. It added, "For me, my transformation is the greatest journey of my life.""I myself know what it's like to be at that point," Medusa explained. "Before my transformation I was vice president of one of the largest banks in the U.S. and I left when because I became HIV positive and feared I was going to die."The beast mentioned a quasi-spiritual "second birth" to non-human parents.Medusa presented itself as a pioneer in human identity. "There's a lot of misunderstanding about what it means to be transsexual"I consider myself not just to be human anymore; I'm human and reptilian," Medusa said. "My greatest desire in life is to continue my body modification until my metamorphosis is complete. This is what drives me - this is the reason why I get up every day and live."The beast not only believes it was born in the wrong sex, like those who suffer from gender dysphoria (the persistent condition of identifying with the gender opposite your birth sex), but that it was born in the wrong species. Yet, it cannot completely erase its identity as human, because it lived for 53 years as a gay man and was after all born to a human mother.Those who struggle with gender dysphoria have at least two options: accept the sex they were born with and suppress the desire to identify as the opposite sex, or deny biological reality and live a lie, asking society to agree with the false identity. People who identify as transgender can then decide whether or not to force their bodies to conform to their identities.Many children take puberty blockers, and many adults take hormones to change the chemical makeup of their bodies. Some - like former Olympian Bruce Jenner - even undergo expensive and unalterable surgery to remove their sex organs and have artificial sex organs of the opposite sex put in to replace them.Even the most intrusive of these procedures cannot alter DNA, however. scar that person for life , should he or she eventually choose to reject the transgender identity. One such former transgender person, 21-year-old Max Robinson, warned against cross-sex hormones and surgery, saying, " It's not a cure at all ."Eva Tiamat Medusa may be a pioneer, but this confused man is a pioneer in insanity - expensive, jaw-dropping insanity. Then again, he might glibly dismiss any such criticism as "trans-species-phobic."