Bastion of free speech, Twitter is not."We're not Russian bots, you retard," he tweeted, which he says resulted in a 7 day suspension."Nobody believes a crazy old lying lunatic in a bad wig."Last month, Waters spread lies on the social media platform by accusing this website of being a bot.One Debbie Brandt tweeted a recent article from our website, highlighting Waters's opponent, Omar Navarro, has raised more individual contributions than the multi-term California congresswoman.Waters has raised more total funds, due to the large sums of special interest PAC money she's raked in.She responded, claiming it was "More smears & lies spread by #Trump supporters & bots."