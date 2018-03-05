Society's Child
Twitter user suspended for calling Maxine Waters 'crazy old lying lunatic in a bad wig'
Kyle Olson
The American Mirror
Sat, 03 Mar 2018 00:01 UTC
Maxine Waters has been accusing critics of being Russian bots, and apparently @TrueJackDaniel didn't appreciate it.
"We're not Russian bots, you retard," he tweeted, which he says resulted in a 7 day suspension.
"Nobody believes a crazy old lying lunatic in a bad wig."
Daniel was forced to delete the tweet. So much for Free Speech.
Last month, Waters spread lies on the social media platform by accusing this website of being a bot.
The Disgrace of California - who faces stiff competition from Nancy Pelosi, Kalama Harris, Jerry Brown and Barbara Lee - took to Twitter to accuse this site, which has been cited by the Drudge Report, the Washington Post, Fox News and many others, of being a bot.
One Debbie Brandt tweeted a recent article from our website, highlighting Waters's opponent, Omar Navarro, has raised more individual contributions than the multi-term California congresswoman.
Waters has raised more total funds, due to the large sums of special interest PAC money she's raked in.
She responded, claiming it was "More smears & lies spread by #Trump supporters & bots."
Twitter didn't not force her to retract her lies.
Reader Comments
Artex 2018-03-05T14:42:22Z
I think it's a fine wig...
Comment: It's funny how Twitter users telling the truth are suspended, while Maxine Waters' lies, calling everyone critical of her a bot, get a pass.