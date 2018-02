© Charlie Stephenson / Facebook

it could be a sign of a poor diet or environmental stress

A rare, yellow-colored American Northern Cardinal was spotted in an Alabama backyard in January. The "one-in-a-million" cardinal has excited birdwatchers across the US.Charlie Stephenson"I was looking out the window and I saw it eating," Stephenson said. "I realized that it was a cardinal and I ran to get my camera. I managed to get a quick photo before it flew up to high branch."Stephenson is a birdwatcher and knew she had spotted something special. "It's exciting every time he comes to the back yard," Stephenson said.Stephenson contacted Auburn University biologist Geoffrey Hill who told her just how rare the cardinal was. "One-in-a-million" rare, Hill said, National Geographic reports Hill says the cardinalThe National Audubon Society's Geoff LeBaron told Audobon.org that,Yellow American Northern Cardinals are