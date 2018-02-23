2,700-year-old clay seal found in Jerusalem bearing the name Isaiah

or someone else with the same name who lived during that time.

during 2009 excavations

WHO WAS THE PROPHET ISAIAH?



According to the Torah, the Prophet Isaiah lived 700 years before Christ.



He was the Prophet after whom the biblical Book of Isaiah is named, and is a contributor to Jewish and Christian traditions.



His call to prophecy in 742 BC coincided with the beginning of the westward expansion of the Assyrian empire, when Isaiah encouraged Hezekiah, the 13th kind of Judah, to fight against the Assyrian army that arrived in Jerusalem in 701 BC.



Isaiah claimed that the expansion of the Assyrian empire was a warning from God to godless people.



The earliest recorded event in his life is his call to prophecy, in the sixth chapter of the Book of Isaiah.



The vision that made him a prophet is described as a first person narrative, when he 'saw' God and was overwhelmed by his contact.



According to the book, he became aware of God's need for a messenger for Israel's people, and he offered himself up to do this.