Israel continues planting Jewish graves around al-Aqsa Mosque
The Israeli government is cooperating with Jewish settlement associations to escalate its ongoing Judaization policy at al-Aqsa Mosque and the rest of the Old City in occupied Jerusalem, the PIC reporter revealed.

The PIC reporter on Tuesday quoted eyewitnesses as affirming that Israeli associations started installing fake Jewish tombs around al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli bulldozers were seen carrying Jewish tombstones and planting them around the Mosque to indicate graves, but underneath, there are no bodies, nor skeletons.

Al-Aqsa Foundation for Endowment and Heritage had earlier revealed that different Israeli government-backed associations and authorities such as the Elad Association and the so-called Nature and National Parks Authority have been working on implanting dozens of fake Jewish graves in the land surrounding al-Aqsa Mosque "at the pretext of carrying out repair and maintenance works and new excavations in a bid to lay hand on Palestinian and Islamic endowment lands."

This Israeli move aimed at establishing a chain of Talmudic gardens and settlement facilities, the Foundation pointed out.