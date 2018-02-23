The Israeli government is cooperating with Jewish settlement associations to escalate its ongoing Judaization policy at al-Aqsa Mosque and the rest of the Old City in occupied Jerusalem, the PIC reporter revealed.The PIC reporterIsraeli bulldozers were seen carrying Jewish tombstones and planting them around the Mosque to indicate graves, butAl-Aqsa Foundation for Endowment and Heritage had earlier revealed that different Israeli government-backed associations and authorities such as the Elad Association and the so-called Nature and National Parks Authority have been working on implanting dozens of fake Jewish graves in the land surrounding al-Aqsa Mosque "atThis Israeli move aimed at establishing a chain of Talmudic gardens and settlement facilities, the Foundation pointed out.