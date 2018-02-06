Health & Wellness
'People Eating Tasty Animals': Gordon Ramsay triggers vegans in viral tweet
The Independent
Tue, 06 Feb 2018 00:00 UTC
A number of people routinely send Gordon Ramsay photos of their culinary creations on Twitter in the hopes of inciting a response from the Hell's Kitchen star.
However, one person received more than she bargained for when she sent Ramsay a photo of her vegan lasagna.
Ramsay is known for his harsh criticisms and brutally honest manner, which is why his reply should come as no surprise.
He wrote: "I'm a member of PETA! People eating tasty animals...."
His tweet has currently been retweeted over 40,000 times and liked almost 150,000 times.
It's also triggered a massive discussion in the comments below, with hundreds of people debating the pros and cons of veganism.
One person wrote: "Alright. I love you but you hating on vegans is getting out of hand."
Another individual commented: "You're just a desperate individual intimidated by the rise of the #vegan movement. It's the future, you should embrace it."
PETA has even joined in the conversation, tweeting: "Oh dear, Gordon. We've heard that old line before.
"While you're spending time mocking the future #vegan we're betting you one day become, most chefs are exploring healthy, animal- and environment-friendly #PlantBased dishes."
PETA continued: "A real 'hell's kitchen' is full of corpses and secretions from artificially inseminated, castrated, and routinely abused animals."
However, a number of people have also come in their droves to Ramsay's defence.
One of his supporters wrote: "Absolute ripper of a response. I'm a member of this PETA too then!"
Another added: "THANK YOU!!!! People eating tasty animals all the way!"
This isn't the first time Ramsay has expressed his aversion to veganism.
In 2016 when asked by a follower on Twitter if he had any allergies, Ramsay wrote: "Vegans".
However, Ramsay quickly updated his comment with a small correction, writing: "It's a joke jack it's not vegans! It's vegetarians."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 13yo German girl accuses 18yo Afghan asylum seeker of rape
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- British appeals court rejects extradition of accused hacker Lauri Love over woeful US prison conditions
- Carter Page worked for the FBI catching Russian spies, until FBI/DOJ told FISA Page was the spy in order to get surveillance on Trump team
- Flashback: Podesta email reveals he makes reference to assassination 3 days before Justice Scalia was found dead
- Hungary - A perfect example of how Western liberal domination works
- Turks try to block Syrian Army offensive, forced to retreat and lick wounds
- Saddam's eldest daughter Raghad named on Iraq's most-wanted list
- SOTT Focus: Some of the Crap They Put in McDonald's Fries is Also Used in Latest 'Cure' For Baldness, and it Ain't Potatoes
- What 'illegality' is Mueller even investigating? Lawful presidential authority?
- Polish president signs controversial Holocaust bill, angering politicians in Israel, US, Ukraine
- Russia exterminates savage terrorists while its officials suspect that MANPADS are American in origin
- Flashback: German special forces seize weapons, drugs and propaganda in raid on alleged far-right group
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Man convicted of 4 consecutive life sentences for raping 3-month old relative and filming assault
- The gross practice of MSM outlets hiring Deep State shills from the CIA/NSA continues unabated
- New Cochrane Review: Flu vaccines fail 99%
- 'People Eating Tasty Animals': Gordon Ramsay triggers vegans in viral tweet
- Erdogan: US should leave Manbij in Syria, Turkey will return it 'to true owners' - US will not allow to Turkish army to enter Manbij - UPDATE
- Best of the Web: What the release of the FISA memo really tells us about the US Empire
- Carter Page worked for the FBI catching Russian spies, until FBI/DOJ told FISA Page was the spy in order to get surveillance on Trump team
- Flashback: Podesta email reveals he makes reference to assassination 3 days before Justice Scalia was found dead
- Hungary - A perfect example of how Western liberal domination works
- What 'illegality' is Mueller even investigating? Lawful presidential authority?
- Polish president signs controversial Holocaust bill, angering politicians in Israel, US, Ukraine
- Russia exterminates savage terrorists while its officials suspect that MANPADS are American in origin
- The gross practice of MSM outlets hiring Deep State shills from the CIA/NSA continues unabated
- Erdogan: US should leave Manbij in Syria, Turkey will return it 'to true owners' - US will not allow to Turkish army to enter Manbij - UPDATE
- Best of the Web: What the release of the FISA memo really tells us about the US Empire
- Little Barbies: America's dirty little secret
- Iraqi government spokesman says that US troops begin leaving Iraq for Afghanistan - Iraqi forces give last warning to US army - UPDATE
- Killary continues to be a sad loser, blaming misogyny and sexism for loss in election despite how many women didn't vote for her
- GOP set their sights on Obama's State Department re: ties to Steele, abuse of power
- Audit reveals Pentagon's Defense Logistics Agency hasn't a clue how $800M was spent, but may get a budget increase anyway
- Arizona Rep. Gosar will make criminal referrals for 'traitors' including Comey
- Grassley-Graham referral on Steele: Did US media and the Clinton campaign provide content for Trump Dossier?
- Adam Schiff exposed as agent of the Kremlin!
- Ex-Cameron aid says Blair warned him of 'deep state' operatives in UK civil service who 'believe they run the country'
- Schiff might have leaked classified info trying to counter FISA memo
- Assange calls out ex-FBI Dir. Comey's schizophrenia over memo
- 13yo German girl accuses 18yo Afghan asylum seeker of rape
- British appeals court rejects extradition of accused hacker Lauri Love over woeful US prison conditions
- Turks try to block Syrian Army offensive, forced to retreat and lick wounds
- Saddam's eldest daughter Raghad named on Iraq's most-wanted list
- Flashback: German special forces seize weapons, drugs and propaganda in raid on alleged far-right group
- Man convicted of 4 consecutive life sentences for raping 3-month old relative and filming assault
- Mum finds heartbreaking note written by 8yo daughter saying she wants to die over being bullied at school
- Texas state district judge charged with bribery
- Toddler found freezing to death on porch after wandering from home
- Russian MoD: Body of hero Russian Su-25 pilot retrieved from Syria and returned to Russia
- Deputy Director Mikhail Petukhov: Russia and Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
- At least 40 athletes were molested by Nassar while the FBI was aware of the allegations yet allowed him to continue working
- China and Japan make leap forward in relations, resume military exchange program
- Woman who lived mysterious double life found dead outside home
- All my employees are telling me those tax savings aren't 'crumbs'
- Video shows LA deputies 'dumping' severely disturbed mentally ill man on the side of the road
- 510 arrested, 56 rescued in Los Angeles human-trafficking crackdown
- Early Facebook and Google employees form coalition to fight technology dangers
- Criminal extremist settlers uproot 100 olive trees from Palestinian village (VIDEO)
- SOTT Focus: Jordan Peterson in the Netherlands: Immigrants, Culture and Identity Politics
- Egypt: 4,400-year-old tomb discovered near Cairo
- Everything old is new again: Toxic masculinity, 1920s-style
- 500-year-old code used by Ferdinand II finally cracked by Spain's intelligence agency
- Ancient mass grave likely contained 300 Vikings from 'Great Heathen Army'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified documents from 1957 reveal CIA-MI6 plot to terrorize Syria, spark fake revolution, assassinate leadership
- Secret DDR escape tunnel discovered in Berlin reveals story
- Mexico: Ancient skeletons found buried in a ring formation
- Russia's historic Ryazan Kremlin seen through 100 years of photographs
- Did ancient Greeks sail to Canada?
- 'Not one step back!' - Stalingrad at 75: Five ways in which iconic battle turned tide of WW2
- Book review: 'The Eurocentric Conception of World Politics: Western International Theory, 1760-2010', by John M. Hobson
- Ancient stone tools by unknown people discovered in India
- Best of the Web: An Eccentric Tradition: The Paradox of 'Western Values'
- Untold story of the Pentagon Papers co-conspirators
- Come meet the CIA: Drugs, guns and money
- Syphilis-ridden 18th century mummy found in Swiss church is relative of Boris Johnson
- Archaeologists discover 10,000-year-old drawing tool
- The not-so-secret life of the late Mathilde Krim
- Poisoned toothpaste and exploding phones: Israel linked to 2,700 assassination operations during its 70 year existence, far more than any other western country
- Cycles of History: 2018 brings echoes of Europe's nationalist rebellions of 1848
- New study shows low-intensity electrical stimulation of the brain can boost memory
- Major study finds mid-latitudes ozone layer not repairing as models predict
- 99-million-year-old bird trapped in amber is the most complete bird fossil yet (PHOTOS)
- 100 million year old arachnid trapped in amber is a missing link in spider evolution (PHOTOS)
- 100k times narrower than paper: Indian scientists say they created 'world's thinnest nanosheets'
- Neanderthals used fire to fashion tools
- Planets discovered in another galaxy for the first time
- 12,800 years ago: Global firestorms spread after Earth was struck by a disintegrating comet
- Local networks run the world
- Boeing reveals plans for a hypersonic strike aircraft that aims to 'circle the world in 1-3 hours'
- Guatemala: 60,000 Mayan structures discovered buried and preserved in dense jungle
- Apple downgraded over 'dramatically' slowing iPhone X sales
- Scientists could soon be able to manipulate memories in the human brain
- Why aren't more people lefties?
- Testosterone may protect men from autoimmune diseases
- Mars Rover Curiosity snaps selfie and takes stunning panorama of Red Planet
- Early humans witnessed global cooling, warming, and massive fires from comet debris impacts says major study
- Researchers discover new phenomena when splitting a crystal in two
- The strange properties of metallic hydrogen
- Laser scans reveal advanced Mayan network of cities, farms and highways in Guatemalan jungle, including 7-story pyramid
- Shallow M6.4 earthquake causes hotel to collapse in east Taiwan (PHOTO, VIDEO)
- Heavy snowstorms spread across Morocco blocking 38 roads (VIDEOS)
- Heavy snowfall continues to hit cities in Japan (VIDEOS)
- Desert town in Algeria is covered in snow for the second time this year (PHOTOS)
- Elderly woman dies following dog attack in South Africa
- 11 killed after snow and ice cause hundreds of crashes in Iowa and Missouri
- In Pictures: Traffic freezes as Spain is covered in snow
- Receding ocean creates panic in Visakhapatnam, India
- Flooding and landslides cause thousands to evacuate in Indonesia
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed snake found in China
- Waterspout and strong winds blow away boats, dumpster in Singapore (VIDEOS)
- Report shows a sharp drop in monarch butterflies wintering in California
- Lightning bolt strikes 5 people, killing 2 in Zimbabwe
- Bus halted by police in Switzerland with 1.6 tons of snow on roof
- Signs and Portents: Lamb born with 5 legs in Cornsay, UK
- Shallow 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan
- Fans warned to prepare for what could be the coldest Super Bowl ever
- M5.4 shallow earthquake strikes Taiwan, long and powerful tremors reported (VIDEO)
- Moscow sees 17 inches of snow in a day - heaviest ever recorded and half its average monthly total (VIDEOS)
- Avalanche hits central Italy ski resort - two dead
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- SOTT Focus: Some of the Crap They Put in McDonald's Fries is Also Used in Latest 'Cure' For Baldness, and it Ain't Potatoes
- New Cochrane Review: Flu vaccines fail 99%
- 'People Eating Tasty Animals': Gordon Ramsay triggers vegans in viral tweet
- Insufficient vitamin D linked to irritable bowel syndrome and sports injuries
- Doctors admit they got it wrong after almost 1 million dengue vaccinations result in children's deaths
- Gut bacteria shown to protect the liver
- Teenage antidepressants: Harmful and no evidence of benefit, often prescribed after 10-minute appointments without counseling
- Identifying and treating sepsis: The real reason why some die of flu
- Hidden menace: Almost 90% of teens have gender-bending plastic chemicals in their bodies
- Vitamin D can ease the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- European countries move to expand and enforce vaccine mandates
- The new science of sleep and dreams
- Probiotics may alleviate lactose intolerance
- Cardiovascular damage can be prevented and repaired by vitamin D3
- Flashback: US football commentator resigns because the 'dangerous' sport has been linked to ALS, dementia and CTE
- Study shows gum arabic, or acacia fiber, boosts prebiotic activity
- Blue Zones: Lessons for living longer from centenarians across the globe
- Flu epidemic now taking aim at the Super Bowl
- HIV drug linked to AIDS-like immunosuppression
- Kenya: After half a million women are sterilized by tetanus vaccine, pharma company has license suspended
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Narcissistic Perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to Society - Study
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- The toxic effects of loneliness on the human body
- The optimism bias causes people to see themselves and others through rose-colored glasses
- Sex differences in brain structure obvious early in development
- Saver or spender? Money fights can lead to breakups
- Scientific explanation for 'libtards'? Conservatives have more complex moral compass than liberals
- Neural activity pattern Study: Your brain reveals who your friends are
- Study shows partners of people who are conscientious also have better health
- Physically attractive people more likely to fall on the right and be engaged in politics, says study
- Anxiety, anguish, anger: What it feels like to survive a collapse - and how to work on it
- Putin shares what keeps his spirit up
- Discarded treasures: Why we forget most of the books we read
- "Socratic ignorance": In praise of slow thinking in the internet age
- Generation smartphone: The scary truth about what's hurting our kids
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
Quote of the Day
Comets are vile stars. Every time they appear in the south, they wipe out the old and establish the new. Fish grow sick, crops fail, Emperors and common people die, and men go to war. The people hate life and don't even want to speak of it.
Recent Comments
Texas? So why life and not death? Isn't it more efficient to kill the man in order to set an example to the others? Not sure most Texans would...
Well, i reckon the remaining terrorists in Idlib are in for a pounding.
You said "man-up" in the comment... trigger alert, trigger alert. Just joking, but that is how ridiculous things have become nowadays.
do you rub the fries on your head or eat them, knew a guy that lived on those fries he still went bald
Related story: How Poltergeist child-actress Heather O'Rourke died. Heather O’Rourke was the beautiful, platinum blonde child actress who uttered...
Comment: Vegetarians and vegans often display a cult-like rage against anyone dismissive of their 'lifestyle'. Perhaps it is the lack of healthy saturated fats, animal protein and corresponding nutrients that impede their ability to engage in critical thinking, because Ramsay's aversion to veganism does have a nutritional basis: