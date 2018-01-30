© AFP/CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN



Indonesian police forcibly cut the hair of a group of transgender women and made them wear male clothing, authorities said on Monday (Jan 29), amid a crackdown on the LGBT community in the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation.The incident happened after police raided several beauty salons in conservative Aceh province on Sunday and rounded up a dozen transgender employees over claims they had teased a group of boys.Police accused the employees of violating the province's religious laws.of beauticians as they were hauled off to the police station, but they were pushed back by authorities, they said."We have reports from mothers that their sons were teased by the transgender women," local police chief Ahmad Untung Surianata told AFP Monday."Their numbers are growing here - I don't want that," he added.This monthFlogging is a common punishment under Aceh's religious law and localThe transgender women would be detained for several days followed by a five-day "training" regimen including efforts to make them walk and speak in a more "manly" way, as well as "morals teaching" by local clerics, police said."We want to change their mentality so they can be better people," Surianata said.But police have often used the country's tough anti-pornography legislation to criminalise members of the LGBT community andPrejudice against transgender people has long been widespread in Indonesia but the discrimination is particularly acute in Aceh where Islamic law rules."It's very strange that officers (in Sunday's incident) would arrest innocent people and cut off their hair," said gay rights activist Hartoyo, who like many Indonesians goes by one name."It's barbaric."