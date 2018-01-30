Society's Child
Transgender beauticians arrested in Indonesia for "teasing", given "manly" and "moral" training amid LGBT crackdown
Channel News Asia
Mon, 29 Jan 2018 17:47 UTC
The incident happened after police raided several beauty salons in conservative Aceh province on Sunday and rounded up a dozen transgender employees over claims they had teased a group of boys.
Police accused the employees of violating the province's religious laws.
Dozens of locals tried to attack the group of beauticians as they were hauled off to the police station, but they were pushed back by authorities, they said.
Police then lopped off some members' long hair with scissors as well as forcing the group to wear male clothing and speak in a masculine voice.
"We have reports from mothers that their sons were teased by the transgender women," local police chief Ahmad Untung Surianata told AFP Monday.
"Their numbers are growing here - I don't want that," he added.
Aceh on Sumatra island has been ruled by Islamic law since it was granted special autonomy in 2001 - an attempt by the central government to quell a long-running separatist insurgency.
This month a Christian was publicly flogged for selling alcohol in the conservative region, making him only the third non-Muslim in Indonesia to suffer a public whipping.
Flogging is a common punishment under Aceh's religious law and local police are also known to shave the heads of those accused of anti-social behaviour.
The transgender women would be detained for several days followed by a five-day "training" regimen including efforts to make them walk and speak in a more "manly" way, as well as "morals teaching" by local clerics, police said.
"We want to change their mentality so they can be better people," Surianata said.
Homosexuality and gay sex are legal everywhere in Indonesia except in Aceh.
But police have often used the country's tough anti-pornography legislation to criminalise members of the LGBT community and there have been a recent string of arrests.
Prejudice against transgender people has long been widespread in Indonesia but the discrimination is particularly acute in Aceh where Islamic law rules.
"It's very strange that officers (in Sunday's incident) would arrest innocent people and cut off their hair," said gay rights activist Hartoyo, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
"It's barbaric."
Reader Comments
Highland Fleet Lute 2018-01-30T11:55:43Z
Mixed up shook up world: Indonesia's Transsexual Muslims (Documentary)...[Link]
LET'S RULE!
I really don't like gays very much. I am not particularly fond of LGBT.
But I like authoritarianism/government a whole hell of a lot less.
And that is what we have in the world today, more than anything.
And that is why the world is so very bad at this time.
Have a great day.
Don't cross any lines.
Just stand there.
And watch it all happen.
That'll do it.
You'll be safe and warm and part of total team effort.
ned, out
Comment: While the West has gone to the other extreme of indoctrinating children about transgenderism and homosexuality - which affects a minute 0.6% of the population - arresting people who are doing no harm (depending on the accusation of "teasing", of course) won't change things. And yet, as the article states, Aceh is the only place where it is illegal to be gay or transgender in the region so those arrested did have other options: