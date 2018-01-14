In any case, Haiti has made it big in the news recently, due to President Trump deriding it and other African nations as "shithole countries". He especially considers them poor sources of new immigrants to the United States, and that the country should be more open to countries like Norway, a nation which once sent 1/3rd of its population to the U.S. in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
This article will present five reasons why President Trump is not racist in regards to his opinion on Haiti being a shithole country (facts are racist!), and will end with a strong argument that countries like Norway would indeed be far more preferencial sources of immigration to ensure U.S. prosperity. That is of course, if they even bothered to come. Norway by many measures is considered to be the most prosperous country in the world.
1. Dirt Cookies Are A Component Of National Cuisine
(0:22 - 0:42) "These patties are a grim reminder of just how poor this Caribbean nation is. They aren't sweet, they're hard to swallow, and add almost nothing in terms of nutrition. Because the cookies are actually made of dirt."Haiti is a country so wretchedly poor and lacking in any widespread agricultural competency that patties made out of dirt must be consumed by a substantial percentage of it's population. Friggin'... dirt.
(1:42 - 1:50) "This is literally dirt being prepared for humans to eat, on top of other dirt....and filth."
These nutritionally bankrupt "cookies" known as 'Bon Bon Te' often contain parasites and various other toxins, but many pregnant Haitian women astoundingly believe it has minerals that would be good for their baby.
2. "F" Grade Cleanliness And Personal Hygiene
Places like Cambodia? Not quite so much, but they are getting better by the year.
Urban Haiti however, is a living monument to genuine I-don't-give-a-fuckdom. You will see pigs rummaging through gigantic piles of refuse, people wading through trash covered waters, and the smells invading your nostrils will be repugnant and utterly offensive. To not call it a shithole, you would only be lying to yourself.
In fact, Haiti has such a bad reputation for filth and putrid hygiene standards that the capital of Port-au-Prince is jeeringly referred to as 'Port-a-Potty' by many visitors.
3. High Rates Of Crime And Civil Unrest
human development index, you will notice that a common characteristic they possess (beyond a majority population of Germanic Europeans and Northeast Asians) is that they have very low rates of capital crimes such as murder, in addition to being very politically stable.
You would be foolish to try and argue against high rates of crime and instability as major contributing factors to defining a country as a Trumpian shithole. Ask any educated person from some high crime and not-so-top 20 countries such as South Africa, Brazil, or Honduras why they might want to emigrate, and I guarantee you that wanting to raise a family or live in a much lower crime environment is high on their agenda.
The Haitian capital of Port-Au-Prince had a murder rate of 60.9 in 2012, which is incredibly high even by most third world standards. By comparison, the murder rate in Norway was just 0.56 in 2014. Now which of these two countries would you prefer as a source of immigration?
4. Widespread Environmental Rape Culture
rape culture" in the United States and environmental rape culture in Haiti? The answer is that the problem actually exists in Haiti.
Once a section of the island of Hispaniola with astounding natural beauty and lush greenery, Haiti has gone through such rampant deforestation and environmental degradation that you can actually see the results from space. It is also entirely the result of human action from Haitians themselves, yet SJW's will always insist that 'white racism' and/or the 'legacy of colonialism' has something to do with this travesty.
You can see from the NASA photograph that the substantially less shitholey neighbor of Haiti, the Dominican Republic, does a much better job of looking after it's environment.
5. There Is Almost No Economic Mobility
(1:26 - 1:38) Desperate illegal immigrants from Haiti getting their first taste of racist white people in the USA.If you weren't born into substantial Haitian wealth, your chances of rising above their abject poverty are tied with much of sub-Saharan Africa for being among the worst in the world. Let's just say that 99.5% of the locals probably don't have much spare change to invest in cryptocurrency.
Haiti has a massive trade deficit, remittances are the primary source of foreign exchange, and any sort of skilled labor is a rare commodity in this "proud Republic" lying less than 1,500 kilometers away from Florida. There is not even really the chance of becoming a well-paid soccer star like a lot of poverty stricken youths in Brazil, Peru, Mexico, etc. could otherwise aspire to in their countries.
Haiti is a shithole, and that's why so many people there are desperate to leave if they have either a chance or the resources. 'White Supremacies' like the USA, Canada, or France are dream destinations, while even the neighboring Dominican Republic offers a substantial leg up in living standards.
Conclusion
highest prevalence of HIV/AIDS outside of Africa.
Much in the same way that low-crime, clean, and orderly Northeast Asian countries are wise for not having much of an immigration policy at all, it would be completely anti-humanist for the well being of citizens of the United States to tolerate the idea of Haiti being a "strength" building source of diversity.
Norwegians on the other hand, are the most common ethnic background of people in the U.S. state of North Dakota. It has one of the lowest crime rates in the nation, the people are incredibly friendly, they possess a strong protestant work ethic, and North Dakota, where many Americans with Norwegian ancestry reside, is the most fiscally responsible state.
President Trump is 100% correct on the Norway-versus-Haiti debacle. New immigrants from the former would help maintain 1st world living standards, while the latter would inevitably turn Tampa into 'Tampon'.
Comment: Yes, Haiti, like almost everywhere else in the world, was born in Western colonialism. Yes, Haiti is exploited to this day (ahem, including by the Clintons and George Soros). Yes, Haiti deserves our empathy for being in such a bad state.
But you have to draw a line somewhere.
Just as a person's misfortune is ultimately that person's responsibility, so too on the national scale.
A huge factor (if not the factor) as to why some chronic situations just never seem to ameliorate is because that empathy we naturally have for those who have not is hijacked by unscrupulous ideologues who SAY all the right things about helping others, but are really only in it for themselves.
Wake up and smell the coffee people.