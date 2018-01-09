© Nick Moir



the weather in Sydney has gone from one extreme to the other.

AfterA heavy thunderstorm hit Sydney with more than 4600 lightning strikes between 3am and 6am this morning,The western and northwestern suburbs bore the brunt of the storm, with Blacktown particularly hard hit withWeatherzone reportedThe weather bureau saysPassengers can expect slight delays on domestic flights out of Sydney Airport, but international and domestic arrivals are on time, an airportspokesman said. Meanwhile, rail commuters on Sydney's north shore T1 line can expect delays."It's quite an active lightning system over Sydney," BOM forecaster Jordan Notara said.He said the lightning will die down this morning before building up again in the afternoon."It's a typical summer scenario," he said.The SES has warned NSW residents to take precautions as the storm activity continues.Residents are warned to secure outdoor furniture, tie-down trampolines and stay inside and keep away from windows.