The media is scrambling to explain the all time record cold that descended on the US and Canada over the holiday break through the beginning of the New Year. I heard repeatedly that N. America was the only cold place on the planet, well that's not entirely true, Asia shivered through record cold with crop losses as far south as Myanmar. The explanations never include grand solar minimum forces, weakening magnetosphere or 400 year repeating cycles. Now there are tornadoes in France in January, snow storms over the Sahara Desert again. CO2 in not to blame, its the Sun.