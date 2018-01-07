"It's been so long! Happy New Year!" Chelsea tweeted to the Church of Satan.
Chelsea was commenting on the Chrissy Teigen Pizzgate Twitter storm she got involved in earlier to comfort Teigen.
Chelsea noted some of the accounts she was brought in contact with last year and this year, "In 2017, @ChurchofSatan & I were put on a few threads together. In 2018, it's...@Hooters. What a time to be alive Chrissy!"
The Church of Satan 'blue check mark' verified account replied, "The never ending excitement here is never ending."
Chelsea replied to the Church of Satan, "It's been so long! Happy New Year!"
The Church of Satan replied to Chelsea, "Same to you, here's to a great 2018!"
Chelsea Clinton denied worshiping Satan in response to a woman who tweeted to her, "At least @ChelseaClinton is open about worshiping #Satan. #ChurchOfSatan If only @HillaryClinton could be as honest."
Chelsea responded, "Oh goodness gracious. We can be civil, cheerful, respectful to & friends with people who don't share our religious beliefs. Sometimes, we even marry them. I'm a Methodist & my husband is Jewish, thank you for asking. A very happy New Year to you Rhonda!"
Chelsea Clinton's supporters just loved her exchange with the Church of Satan.
Imagine if Donald Trump Jr. cheerfully wished David Duke or anyone else controversial or considered a white supremacist/Nazi/KKK a Happy New Year. The media would absolutely go crazy!
Even worse, Trump supporters would be pummeled if they supported the cheerful exchange and called it 'classy'.
The left embraces the Church of Satan more than they do Trump supporters. Let that sink in.
