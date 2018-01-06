© CCO

A couple has been found dead in an apartment on the Greek island of Kefallinia after performing a satanic ritual.Lilia Botusheva, a 23-year-old Bulgarian woman and her 30-year-old boyfriend from Germany, whose name the police did not disclose, went to the Greek island on holiday.They rented a room through Airbnb in the village of Vlachata and were not seen outside much by the locals, publication The Sun reported.On December 31, the owner of the apartment discovered their dead bodies. Next to Botysheva, the police found knives, candles and a satanic pentagram leading police to believe the couple may have been performing a satanic ritual.According to a coroner's report, Bolysheva died first by cutting herself with a blade. Her boyfriend watched as she died, then got into the bathtub and stabbed himself in the heart.The placement of the cult objects lead the police to believe that the couple held a certain satanic rite before the first full moon of the year, which fell on January 2.Botusheva was reported missing since last June, and Interpol was searching for her. However, the search was called off when she contacted authorities in Germany, according to the Bulgarian news site Blitz. The couple drove to Greece in a rented car with a forged license plate.