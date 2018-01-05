The President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his book "The Age of Independence" has spoken of his high appreciation of the effectiveness of his many years of cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The book is written in the genre of historical journalism and reflects the author's view of the modern history of Kazakhstan and its future, published on Thursday., "the Kazakh leader said.In addition, the author shared his vision of the managerial qualities of his Russian counterpart."He has a very strong ability to learn." the president of Kazakhstan noted.According to him,he added.Nazarbayev emphasizes that "good-neighborly, allied relations of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation do not depend on external conjuncture and global weather.""Moreover, these relations positively affect the political climate in Eurasia, and thus in the world. I am sure that together we will come out of any situation our people are going through." - the head of Kazakhstan concludes.