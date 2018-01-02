With the Syrian Army launching an offensive to liberate the jihadist-held Idlib province in Syria's northwest, the Free Syrian Army and jihadist forces have announced the formation of a new Operation's Room to deal with the oncoming government forces, according to opposition activists.In a matter of only a few days, the new Syrian Army operation has liberated swathes of territory and numerous towns and hilltops in the provinces southeast countryside.to counter this new threat to their radical Islamist rule over the province, according to opposition sources.who beheaded a 12 year old child in July 2016;who comprise of jihadist Uighurs from western China;who comprise of jihadists from mostly Russia's Caucasus regionwho committed a massacre against Alawites in the village of Zara'a in May 2016;The Free Syrian Army for the duration of the war have consistently allied itself with jihadist groups such as Ahrar al-Sham, Al-Nusra and even ISIS in the past. Despite this, Western politicians, media and pundits still try and convince the public that they are a moderate force.