Erica Garner
© Susan Watts/New York Daily News
Erica Garner has become an advocate against police brutality since her dad’s death.
Erica Garner, whose father Eric became a national symbol of excessive police force after he died in a struggle with cops on Staten Island, died early Saturday, her family said.

Garner, 27, suffered "major brain damage" from a heart attack last weekend.

She died at Woodhull Hospital of natural causes, said the Rev. Al Sharpton, who noted her family did not remove Garner from life support.

Erica Garner became a political activist after her father's 2014 death, in which an NYPD officer placed him in a chokehold while arresting him for selling loose cigarettes.

"She has passed," Sharpton said. "Her heart was broken when she didn't get justice. ... The [heart] attack just dealt with the pieces that were left."

Her mother, Esaw, noted Garner was born at the hospital where she died.

"She was a warrior and a fighter. And she fought till the end. From the day she was born she was a fighter," Esaw Garner said. "We're gonna stay strong as a family and gonna take care of her child and make sure her children know how much she loved them."

Her death was confirmed on her official Twitter account. "Erica the world loves you. I love you. I am glad you came into our lives. May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here. I will always love you my sister. love you," the account tweeted at 9:36 am. "She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her."

"When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice," said a follow up tweet at 9:41 a.m.