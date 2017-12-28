Erica Garner
© Michael Schwartz/for New York Daily News
Erica Garner (c.) is in ICU in a Brooklyn hospital after suffering a heart attack.
Doctors have listed the daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner as brain dead with no chance of recovery - five days after the mother of two suffered a massive heart attack, the Daily News has learned.

Family members were being called early Thursday to Woodhull Hospital to say final goodbyes to Erica Garner, who became an outspoken critic of police brutality after her father's death in 2014.

The 27-year-old firebrand remained on life support Thursday morning, her mother Esaw Snipes said. "She's not gone, she's brain dead," Garner's heartbroken mother explained. "Physically she is still with us." Garner has been in a coma since Saturday, when an asthma attack triggered a heart attack.

The person running her popular Twitter account told Garner's 35,000 followers Wednesday that a CAT scan revealed that she had suffered brain damage "from lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest."

The account refuted a "rest in peace" message from Brooklyn city Councilman Jumaane Williams who prematurely reported her death. "As we sent prayers up...so sorry to hear the news. RIP @es_snipes. That family still needs us #Garner," Williams tweeted.

Her father's pleas of "I can't breathe!" as he was put into a chokehold by Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo - a chokehold the NYPD had banned - helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement and spurred Erica to become an advocate against police brutality.

When her son was born in August, she named her newborn after her fallen father. She suffered her first heart attack shortly after the delivery, with doctors saying the pregnancy stressed her already enlarged heart.