The oldest daughter of Eric Garner - who has become an advocate against police brutality since her dad's death -Erica Garner, whose father died in 2014 when NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo placed him in a chokehold on Staten Island, was on life support in ICU in a Brooklyn hospital, the family said.Esaw Snipes-Garner, Erica's mother, told The News her daughter's condition was grave but the family hadn't given up hope. "(She) is still with us. She's fighting," the mom said.Erica, already the mom of an 8-year-old daughter, gave birth to a boy in August, Snipes-Garner said. She named him Eric, after her dad, family said.As for the current crisis, Snipes-Garner said it's a waiting game for the mother of two, filled with family prayers and loving support. "She's not doing well and we're praying," Snipes-Garner told The News.Erica's foster mother, Tanya Goode, left the Brooklyn hospital in tears late on Christmas Eve, flanked by two of Erica's brothers and a sister-in-law. "I was here last night and I've been here all day today," Goode told The News. "a distraught Goode said.Erica's sister, Emerald Snipes, shared her fears on Facebook Sunday.Snipes wrote. "I just left the hospital and it's not looking good. ... I pray she makes it; she has two little ones to live for," the sister said.She also noted that the family was having a hard time handling the holiday in light of what was going on. "Don't even feel like Christmas but I gotta fake smile for my baby," Snipes posted later on Facebook. "Erica better get better soon. She get on my last nerve but I'd rather fight with my sister then to lose her," she wrote.Late on Christmas Eve, someone who said they worked for Erica Garner tweeted from her account. "She is in a coma ... I'll tweet updates as I have them. Please pray for Erica right now," the person wrote.In the wake of her father's death, Erica Garner became a vocal advocate against police brutality - especially after a Staten Island grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo.She has also chastised Mayor de Blasio for not releasing Pantaleo's disciplinary record and for allowing the cop to collect more than $23,000 on modified duty in fiscal year 2016. Just days ago, Erica was posting messages on Facebook about Christmas shopping and loving her young son. Her dad Eric Garner died in July 2014 when he clashed with police over the alleged sale of untaxed cigarettes.In September, the city's Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended the NYPD discipline Pantaleo, who used a banned chokehold while trying to arrest the 43-year-old man.As he collapsed and died, Garner - who suffered from asthma - helplessly repeated, "I can't breathe. I can't breathe," according to a video first released on nydailynews.com.