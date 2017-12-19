Society's Child
Police in Malmo, Sweden retract safety advice to women despite 3rd gang rape in 1 month
RT
Mon, 18 Dec 2017 18:24 UTC
Officers issued the warning over the weekend following the assault, which occurred on Saturday, and marked the third such vicious rape committed by unknown perpetrators in the city in less than a month.
The original warning, reported by various Swedish media outlets, said that women should avoid venturing out after dark without someone for company. Considering it gets dark quite early in Sweden at this time of year, that would mean women should avoid being in the streets alone after approximately 3pm local time.
However, following criticism, Malmo police issued a formal statement on Monday retracting those remarks, describing them as "unfortunate and unclear."
"My advice is to behave as usual and not act on fear," said police spokesperson Mats Karlsson, as cited by SVT.
So far, police have not linked this most recent incident to the previous two but are also not ruling out a connection. In this latest case, there is no CCTV footage to analyze but police are attempting to recover footage from surrounding areas in a bid to catch the attackers.
Reader Comments
atreides 2017-12-18T22:30:03Z
Diversity is our strength.
Maybe the women should start packing 357s and blow the bastards back to there shit holes.
Patrick2017 Or form hunting parties with one of them as bait... undercover style... with the usual 'drop' gun of course.
That said, surely the puppet masters must be wondering what it takes to get the sleepy sheep riled up, no?
That said, surely the puppet masters must be wondering what it takes to get the sleepy sheep riled up, no?
The current level of violence in Sweden is astonishing. I discovered a website: jihadwatch.org. It focuses on tracking incidents related to migrants and muslims. Collecting data since 2003. It is amazing the amount of incidents that go unreported. Like in date 2016/11. Around 20 “muslims” raping a Swedish female. It took a year for this information to go public. Or police officers being attacked in their home with military-grade hand grenades. ¿How citizens analyze reality, when authorities hide information?
I speculate here. It is like a concealed action in order to polarise people against Islam. After 9/11 not all people are in the propaganda wagon to start a new holy war against muslims. So maybe the secret elite need to allow bad things to happen. And hide them from the public. Till the next war needs a good collection of bad events to trigger mass revolts. Wars that occur far away are not perceived as important by the public. If the “enemy” is already living within the country, then it is much better. As the war is within the country. Same citizens could also face an economic cataclysmic crash. To destroy all social benefits and the public health system. When exploring the causes, migrants are an easy target. As they are the main source of imbalance in the economy. They receive a lot of subsidies. Most of them do not work (look statistics). A perfect environment to create a Civil War and to impose global solutions. In which the old world democracies stop having a powerful voice in international affairs. The idea of imposing a new world government requires planetary problems. That are so big no country can solve them alone. Maybe after the wars against Islam fades away, a new war will come: against planetary aliens. A perfect enemy to unite the planet and forget the old: Clash of Civilizations (propagandized idea). So to forget about countries and cultures. To rethink reality as a human race against enemies in the universe.
I speculate here. It is like a concealed action in order to polarise people against Islam. After 9/11 not all people are in the propaganda wagon to start a new holy war against muslims. So maybe the secret elite need to allow bad things to happen. And hide them from the public. Till the next war needs a good collection of bad events to trigger mass revolts. Wars that occur far away are not perceived as important by the public. If the “enemy” is already living within the country, then it is much better. As the war is within the country. Same citizens could also face an economic cataclysmic crash. To destroy all social benefits and the public health system. When exploring the causes, migrants are an easy target. As they are the main source of imbalance in the economy. They receive a lot of subsidies. Most of them do not work (look statistics). A perfect environment to create a Civil War and to impose global solutions. In which the old world democracies stop having a powerful voice in international affairs. The idea of imposing a new world government requires planetary problems. That are so big no country can solve them alone. Maybe after the wars against Islam fades away, a new war will come: against planetary aliens. A perfect enemy to unite the planet and forget the old: Clash of Civilizations (propagandized idea). So to forget about countries and cultures. To rethink reality as a human race against enemies in the universe.
Comment: See also: Propaganda? 82 percent of people sent to prison in Sweden for gang rape are foreign