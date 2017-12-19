© AFP



The head of Austria's far-right hailed on Sunday"It will no longer happen for migrants who have never worked here a single day or paid anything into the social system to get thousands of euros in welfare," Heinz-Christian Strache said.In a post to his 750,000 followers on Facebook, the head of the Freedom Party (FPOe) called it "very important point when it comes to fairness for the Austrian population."Both parties campaigned for elections in October on platforms ofAccording to their joint programme, monthly payments to asylum seekers. Currently they can get just under 840 euros per month.The new government was due to be sworn by Austria's president in on Monday at 1000 GMT.The FPOe has secured the interior, defence and foreign ministries, and the OeVP finance, economy and justice, among others.The last time the FPOe entered government, in 2000, there was outcry abroad and Austria was ostracised for a time within Europe.This time, however,One exception was European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, a French left-winger, who tweeted on Sunday that the new Austrian government "requires the vigilance of democrats attached to European values".," said Moscovici, who is EU economic affairs commissioner.Kurz was due to travel to Brussels on Tuesday to meet European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and EU President Donald Tusk, the foreign ministry said Sunday.In the past the FPOe has been sharply critical of the European Union.But, ruling out a referendum on Austria's EU membership.However Kurz said that during Austria's presidency of the EU in the second half of 2018, Vienna would press for Brussels to have less say in areas that should be up to member-states.Kurz said that he favours an EU that is "stronger in big questions and which should step back on smaller issues".