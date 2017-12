Reasons why I quit teaching

Some years back, I decided I had to quit the teaching profession to which I had dedicated half my life. The modern academy, I felt, was so far gone that restoration was no longer possible. Indeed, I now believe that complete collapse is the only hope for the future, but as Woody Allen said about death, I'd rather not be there when it happens.Three reasons determined my course of action. For one thing,Woe betide the (male) student accused of sexual assault or misconduct; the administration will convene an extra-judicial tribunal to punish or expel the accused, often with a low burden of proof. It will find ways to shut down conservative speakers. It will browbeat faculty and students to attend sensitivity training sessions on matters of race and gender. It will strike task forces to deal with imaginary issues like campus rape culture and propose draconian measures to contain a raging fantasy.For another, colleagues were increasingly buying into the politically correct mantras circulating in the cultural climate. The dubious axioms of "social justice" and equality of outcome, the postmodern campaign against the Western tradition of learning, and the Marxist critique of capitalism now superseded the original purpose of the university to seek out truth, to pursue the impartial study of historical events and movements, and to remain faithful to the rigors of disciplined scholarship. Most of my colleagues were rote members of the left-liberal orthodoxy: pro-Islam, pro-unfettered immigration, pro-abortion, pro-feminist, anti-conservative, anti-Zionist, and anti-white. Departmental committees were now basing their hiring protocols not on demonstrated merit, but on minority and gender identities, leading to marked pedagogical decline. Professional hypocrisy could be glaring. Case in point: The most recent hire speaking at a department meeting was a white woman advocating for more brown and black faces on staff - though, as a recent hire, she had never thought of stepping aside in favor of minority candidates vying for her position. In any event, faculties were and are progressively defined by firebrands on the one hand and soyboys on the other - partisans rather than pedagogues, plaster saints all. I found I could no longer respect the majority of people I had to work with.But the primary incentive for flight had to do with the caliber of students I was required to instruct. The quality of what we called the student "clientele" had deteriorated so dramatically over the years that the classroom struck me as a barn full of ruminants and the curriculum as a stack of winter ensilage. I knew I could not teach James Joyce's Ulysses or Thomas Mann's The Magic Mountain since they were plainly beyond the capacity of our catechumens - mind you, all old enough to vote and be drafted.I could not help thinking of Arthur C. Clarke's Childhood's End , in which the children of the planet are all translated into some otherworldly dimension. I titled one of my books about our educational debacle The Turtle Hypodermic of Sickenpods , based on an initially mysterious phrase in a student's essay by which, as I discovered after long consultation, he meant to say "the total epidemic of psychopaths." (This is a true story.)Of course, many of my former colleagues insisted that their students were "just great," that they constituted a "savvy generation," that they were "a privilege to teach." The degree of self-delusion is off the charts, though I suspect that one motive for such professional vagrancy is the half-conscious awareness of a guilty complicity in the advancement of decadence.The problem is chiefly in the humanities and social sciences - English literature, cultural studies, gender programs, sociology, communications -now known as "snowflakes." For a variety of reasons -- these students are in desperate need of "safe spaces," where they can hide from the real world and shirk the demands of mental maturity.Self-esteem subs for self-improvement. Moreover, they are materia prima for anti-Western indoctrination by their politicized professors, mentors, and departments.To put it bluntly, the administration is venal and unscrupulous. Faculty is compromised and reprobate. The student body is a haven for ineptitude. Regrettably, the exceptions - for they do exist - cannot redress the balance. What is perhaps most troubling is that the more reputable faculties and disciplines - math, physics, engineering, astronomy, medicine, law - are gradually but inexorably being eroded by the "social justice" meme and subject to extraneous cultural forces that are political in nature.These departments are slowly coming to be governed not by the principles of classical propriety, but by agendas alien to their mandates - agendas whose function is to promote the collectivity over the individual; so-called "human rights" over human excellence; and equality, however unearned, over freedom, however precious. As a result, even among the purer disciplines, meritocracy will surrender to mediocrity.For myself, those days are over. I'm committed to writing in the study rather than teaching in the classroom. The pressures that impinge are my own,True, writing may turn out to be as ineffective as teaching. But one thing is for sure. I can no longer be part of the decrepit circus that now passes for established education.