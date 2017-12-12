Earth Changes
Elderly woman killed by her own pit bull terrier in Alsip, Illinois
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 11:33 UTC
Officers were called to Komensky Ave and 116th St Monday afternoon to investigate reports of a woman being mauled by a dog in the back yard.
When they arrived officers say the dog was still aggressive and had to shoot it.
They tried to give the woman first aid but it was too late. Police said the woman lived at that address.
A young man walking his dog saw the attack and called police.
Police say the dog was a 6-year-old pit bull and was a pet in the home.
No word yet if anyone else was at the home when the attack happened.
- Elderly woman killed by her own pit bull terrier in Alsip, Illinois
- Extreme weather creates chaos across Europe
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits western Iran
- Powerful earthquake swarm of over 100 recorded at Skjaldbreiður volcano in Iceland
- Sott Exclusive: Wild mid-summer weather hits Australia - Hailstones the size of tennis balls, a deluge, and over 133,000 lightning strikes (VIDEOS)
- Massive avalanche filmed in the Hunza valley, Pakistan
- 'Alberta Clipper' region set to bring 10-15 cm of snow by Tuesday night
- Heavy snowfall in Netherlands triggers code orange weather warning
- Alert level 2 at Kanlaon volcano in the Philippines after phreatic explosion
- Whale carcass found near Coromandel beach in New Zealand
- At 230,000 acres, California's Thomas fire is now the fifth-largest wildfire in the state's history
- More atmospheric compression snow and rain events happening across the planet
- Heaviest snowfall in four years brings travel chaos to UK
- Good news? Some of the most encouraging graphs about the human condition you'll ever see
- 'Coywolf': New York City suburb on edge after sightings of a wolf-coyote cross
- Activist films dying polar bear and blames 'global warming'
- Deadly and destructive winter wildfires are 'the new normal' says California governor
- Strong and shallow M6.1 earthquake hits Micronesia, 3rd M6+ within 48 hours
- Grand Solar Minimum report: Fall snow hits US South - Öræfajökull caldera deepens - Volcanic uptick globally (VIDEO)
- Snowstorm in Turkey drops 1 meter in 12 hours cutting off 45 villages (PHOTOS)
- Nonsense: USAF claims supersonic aircraft responsible for mystery booms heard near Fort Hood Texas
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Another mysterious boom shakes buildings, this time in Daytona Beach, Florida
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Illinois
- Glowing celestial object lands near Yekaterinburg in Siberia, Russia
- A large fluorescent green trail above France
- Mysterious fireball shedding burning sparks filmed blazing across sky in Saskatchewan, Canada
- Meteor fireball spotted over the Jersey Shore and nearby states
- BOOM! Mysterious blasts rattling the skies are on the increase around the world - UPDATE at least 64 documented events (VIDEO)
- Loud boom, flashes of light rattle residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- Loud boom rocks several neighborhoods northeast of Denver, Colorado, wild theories abound
- The dark and light side of food as information - how dietary RNAs directly impact gene expression
- Study examines the difficulty of withdrawing from antidepressant drugs
- SOTT Focus: The Great Canola Con: How We've Been Duped Into Replacing Natural Fats With a Trans Fat Shitstorm
- Sott Exclusive: From Seal Finger to Rapunzel Syndrome: Ten Strange Health Cases in 2017
- Big Pharma making moves to monopolize CBD oil market
- Cannabinoid Deficiency and Its Impact on Human Health and Disease
- 54 natural science-based options to inhibit and destroy pathogenic Biofilms
- SOTT Focus: Presiding over a heart disease catastrophe, the American Heart Association advocates vegetarian diet
- The little known effects of mercury on the cardiovascular system
- Nine tasty fermented foods that are good for the gut
- Alzheimer's Disease and chronic inflammation
- 2017's scariest health stories
- Six reasons to sleep on your left side
- Disclosures in Nutrition Research
- How NOT to pop a pimple
- The value of vanilla beans
- How to boost your Dopamine levels naturally and reduce depression and anxiety
- The unraveling of the sugar conspiracy
- Prescription medication treatment for depression can drive some users to murder and suicide
- Antipsychotics nearly triple the risk of major cardiovascular events such as stroke and heart attack
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Strange new trait discovered associated with psychopathy
- Declining mental health? Turkey's girls and women struggle with body image
- There's more than enough time, when you use the time you have constructively
- You aren't stuck in the Crowd, you ARE the crowd
- Australian study says most people aren't in severe physical pain when they die receiving palliative care
- Why are smart people more prone to anxiety?
- Storytelling is a more valued skill amongst some hunter-gatherer tribes
- Family relationships and happy parents are key to the well-being of children
- The best teachers help students sacrifice fleeting happiness for future long term gains
- "Curvature blindness" illusion discovered
- The best ways to effectively cope with conflict during holiday family gatherings
- Researchers find that environment may play a strong role in psychosis
- Nausea can be a symptom of anxiety and depression
- The original mind hunters and the birth of criminal profiling
- Does treatment for sexual misconduct actually work? Evidence is dubious at best
- Happiness increases with age
- The curious case of the corpus callosum: Does the brain have two minds?
- Have something creative to share? How to build relationships directly with your audience
- Five ways to increase happiness
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS)
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Pulsating UFOs in formation filmed over Rio de Janeiro
- Where were Roswell picture takers in July 1947?
- Exorcists get back to business in Europe
- Mind control and time travel experiments taking place at real-life 'Stranger Things' base, claims investigator
- Are humans psychologically hardwired to see ghosts?
- Spiritual warfare 'expert': Watch out for overt demonic activity - coming soon!
- Paranormal buff records voices of the dead
- Mystery in the Northwest Territories, Canada: The Strange Case of the Missing Tourist
- RT's audience are 'socially inferior', its 'pundits' cranks and fanatics
- Millenial Job Interview
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
- 'Get lost, please. Thank you' - Watch Russian tycoon tell pestering CNN reporter where to go
- Loud screaming prompts 911 call - Sheriff responds to find culprit is... Diego the parrot
- NATO blogger will take the 'Sarin Bucket Challenge' to prove the nerve agent is actually harmless
- Lakeland, Florida woman charged with driving under the influence - on horseback
"The only things that interest me in the US are Tupac Shakur, Allen Ginsberg, and Jackson Pollock. I don't need a visa to access their work."
~ Putin advisor after he was placed on US sanctions list.
Recent Comments
Have you ever talked to any investigator from the DOJ? I have, they listen well and are sympathetic but don't do anything, I mean literally they...
Oh lordy, what a stinker this cover story is. Smells to high heaven if you ask me. Smells like cleaning up lose ends. Oh yes, vigilantes are all...
Oh you two. He was a nationalist , that's why he lasted. 'But muh singers und socialism bad!'
Oh yes, all so accidental... a lottery winner huh? Gee how thoughtful.
PSYCHOPATHIC STIMULANTS Today's so-called advanced studies, aka higher education, are completely incestuous. Everything is conducted inside of a...