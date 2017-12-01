Science of the Spirit
Sorry Prince Harry, 'Love at first sight doesn't actually exist, though men are more likely to think so', say psychologists
Rachel Hosie
Thu, 30 Nov 2017 08:48 UTC
Thu, 30 Nov 2017 08:48 UTC
"The very first time we met," he replied.
Well that may have been the case but unfortunately the Prince was probably experiencing lust rather than anything else the first time he met his bride-to-be, because a study has proven once and for all that "love at first sight" doesn't exist.
Psychologists at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands scientifically investigated the phenomenon to try and work out whether the common rom-com trope is real.
Disappointingly for the romantics amongst us, they concluded that what we often think is love at first sight is in fact more likely strong physical attraction.
Researchers conducted their study on 396 participants, roughly 60 per cent of whom were women, most were heterosexual and the vast majority were young Dutch and German students.
Via an online survey, participants were asked questions about their current romantic relationship (if they were in one).
They were then shown pictures of various strangers and asked to rate their attraction to them, noting any feelings of love, including intimacy, passion, commitment and "eros", which is measured by statements such as: "I feel that the person and I were meant for each other".
They were also asked whether they felt that they were "experiencing love at first sight."
Two further studies were conducted which involved speed dating, where participants either spent 90 or 20 minutes getting to know each other. Again, they were asked their feelings for their potential partners.
Taking the results of all the tests into consideration, 32 participants (most of whom were men) described 49 experiences of love at first sight.
However this was strongly linked to finding the other person incredibly physically attractive - with every point increase on the five-point attraction scale, a participant was nine times more likely to report love at first sight.
But at the speed dating events, none of the instances of reported love at first sight was mutual.
"To conclude, our findings suggest that love at first sight reported at actual first sight resembles neither passionate love nor love more generally," the researchers said.
They believe that what we think is love at first sight is in fact "a strong initial attraction that some label as 'love at first sight' - either retrospectively or in the moment of first sight."
Interestingly, the participants who were in a relationship at the time of the study and believed they'd fallen in love with their partners at first sight reported higher levels of passion in their relationship than those who didn't say they fell in love at first sight.
However it's worth pointing out that all the situations in the study were contrived and not realistic.
With so many people swearing they've experienced love at first sight, this study may not put an end to hopeless romanticism. After all, if it happened for Harry and Meghan...
Comment: It's probably not the most definitive of surveys but clearly our perception of love is skewed: It's not really love: Western culture's misunderstanding of romantic attachment
Reader Comments
Ohh BC, good catch!!.. i was tracking too
N.B. King Edward III died 21/6 1377
BC... i also tracked Oscar Wilde this morning.
We re quoting Queen Mom 21/6 1900 (+216 Meagan etc)
Oscaf Wilde death day just happened to be TODAY .... 1900
Agnosco cited Oscar... i just ran with the ball.
19 is also Meagan s year of birth sum of digits. I'm 1981
19 is buffalo medicine (totem animal)
'Travelling butts' tourists arrested in Thailand for stripping in front of religious templeTwo US tourists were detained at an airport in Thailand on November 28 for having taken a photo exposing their buttocks in front of one of Bangkok's most famous Buddhist temples. The pair, who...
LindaMay I think you meant Prince William for 21/6 (June 6th?) = Summer Solstice too!
To the author and psychologists. Get your noses out of your gaslines. LOVE at first sight does INDEED EXIST.
Hi Linda!
They do like their numbers don't they? Don't forget day number countdown to end of year. Prince Philip for example, officially born 28th May Julian Calendar in Korfu - NOT 10th June Gregorian system. 28th May is eve of 216 days countdown to end of year.
September 11th = 111 day countdown for example. I assume you now September 11th is Ancient Egyptian New Year also adopted New Year for Coptics and in Ethiopia as Nayroz - 'The Feast of Martyrs'... Martyrs indeed! Remember the crane collapse in Mecca 11th September 2015? Killed 111 people!
I have yet to find anyone spot Las Vegas Route 91 Festival shooting 1st October = 91 days to end of year. Interesting the Eve of shooting (30th September 2017) Boris Johnson MP (and former Mayor of London) got in trouble quoting Road To Mandalay when visiting Myanmar? (Mandalay = Burma's (Myanmar) Royal capital) Eve of shooting (30 September) = 273 days into year, and if divided by 3 (triangle/trinity/pyramid?) = 91
Either peeps at PlanetWavedotnet or Javed (comments here every so often). Very good!
LindaMay oh yes, i see Javed comment briefly other day.
BC!! wowa
You are right about William. I knew that but didnt recall this morning. Just having mon café
These 21/6's man they re verrry present. King Ed III really did die 21/6... that i found today.
Also... Meagan s vagabond ancestor... Rev. Wiliiam Skipper 1639 ... he is a direct link to either meagan (my canadian quarter bet) ... or harry s bro.
Now if it interests you BC... totem animal owl and snake lol (21/6)... 666 triple (maturity/ripeness - of some snakey story).
It s just gotta be wild.
You re amazing! You re way ahead of me with the astres, i m just totally in love with our stars. I have auto-learned quite some but only ... to be able to follow.
I did however still win the 2nd chakra debate
I meant to add ste trinity in there.
LindaMay The totem animal thing... sounds interesting...
An owl you say? 360 degree circle night vision and hunter of night like Diana huntress and moon goddess? Moloch too I guess - Bohemian Grove!
Serpent?... well they's everywhere - need anyone say more? Lol! Though I like snakes! Notice "pent" in ser-pent. Pent is 'pent'-acle? Like Pentecost of the 5 0 days?
LindaMay Oh yes, I see... The Black Prince also Solstice. Thanks!
Ok... yes ser... sir.... service... pent. Re-pent.... so snake medicine. WOW! ... letting go... shedding skins.... present moment living.
Pentacost.... i just wrote coast to coast .. yikes!!
Owl... Night Eagle
LindaMay Maybe goat-god "Pan" (Peter Pan) of Panopolis (now Akhmim) also from "Pent"? To lustfully "Pant" apparently does. Pan = ALL or all-inclusive, like Pan-American. Pentecost = "all-inclusive coast", Lol!
BC... my eyes wide open... may 28 (and 16 lesser) has been a (The) symbolic KEY date for me for decades i have noticed (warm-hearted good date). So much so... (wanted to marry, birth... whatever) !!
LindaMay Hmm.. I'm not sure. I'm very hit and miss with these things... I know what i know coz i pick stuff up as i go along at certain things 'stick' and i see certain patterns, you know? I'm not actually that good with numbers per se.
I m a pro at numbers
I ve made it so far with my capricorn moon at 29, that s the 'C' that i follow to the summit lol
All good BC... that may 28 could just be signal. By that i mean, not the number itself but a conversation regarding the said number, for instance -which we are having- pointing the way, being the dive from the board, at long last. (On my personal soul's journey).
Hmmm very interesting nonetheless.
You see BC, above you mentioned may 28 being some sort of 'cut-off- date. Also i smile.when i type.BC cause it s our west coast and i m east coast. Coast to coast.
You are very good at picking up stuff (precise n intricate knowledge) and retaining AND passing along for comprehension to the 'other'. That s no small feat man!
LindaMay Yes, I noticed your reply in response to Alan and his long walk from Olds to Calgary - you added interpoints ".". I was going to make a joke correcting you in point of fact he is in Alberta (not B.C.) But though it inappropriate at the time..
LindaMay Thanks for that Linda! I will... A Lynx, and a -
BlackCartouche OH.. AND WHALE!
I know it was alberta I call u BC cause ur name is too long for my mobile typing patience
My.. points... gotta check... i ll be back.
LindaMay whatever you like Linda!
Dasher n vixen n (?) reindeer jobbers lol
You dash... me s gotta dash too. Great brainstorming... uranus/mars... neptune/jup playing along(?)... merc storm... communications fullmoon... sheesh!
Superbe your PeterPan!!
@ LindaMay
The key to 216 (6x6x6) is to understand the Kabbalah and the Gevurah = 5th Sepherah of the Sephirot in the Kabbalah Tree of Life.
216 is the number of Samael or Kamael the Angel of Death, Venom of God and Lord of the Wall - The Chief and Archangel of the Seraphim = The Fiery Ones of the Angelic Order . 216 = 3 x 72 Chesed or the 72 Hidden Names of God . Also the 72 Spirits of Solomon.
Samael (or Kamael) is said to be Tester of Men aka Satan. This is why 216 = 666 = Beast
But there's more. 216 = 3 x 72 = 360 circle divided by the 5 points of Pentacle.
Pentacle is made up of angle of 72 degrees, 36 degrees (the points) and 144 degrees. Notice too 144 numbers come up a lot too. 144 = 12 x 12 and is also 12th position in the Fibonacci Sequence aka Golden Ratio (1.618)
360 circle minus 144 = 216
36 x 6 (6 = Hexagram) = 216
36 added up from 1+2+3+4........34+35 and all the way up to 36 = 666!
The Hexagram too = 3 x 60 degrees of perfect triangle = 180 (180 = 5 x 36 degree of Pentacle points) x 2 = 360 or 60 degrees x 6 points of Hexagram = 2 overlaid inverted triangles = Star of David/Seal of Solomon and original female and male symbols interwoven. Six = Sex = Hex (spell). See? 666 is also the 36th sequence in the Triangle Numbers sequence.
The tester of men i know well.
Everything boils down to that. Mastery of the Self. Transcendance of our humanness... vehicule of the divine.
36 my other hallmark #. I ve kept my peace and not one piece to the tester of men. Guess that just about sums it up, me. Take a look
Wowa just so cool this sharring BC... revelation ... greater things than me shall you do. Nice!!
N.B. 144 i see 1 x hummer/ingbird. Check it out.
LindaMay Before i go, it seems 36 is big in Hebrew Gematria:
From Wiki: [Link]
The Tzadikim Nistarim (Hebrew: צַדִיקִים נִסתָּרים, hidden righteous ones) or Lamed Vav Tzadikim (Hebrew: ל"ו צַדִיקִים, 36 righteous ones), often abbreviated to Lamed Vav(niks)[a], refers to 36 Righteous people, a notion rooted within the more mystical dimensions of Judaism. The singular form is Tzadik Nistar (Hebrew: צַדִיק נִסתָר). The source is the Talmud itself, explained as follows:As a mystical concept, the number 36 is even more intriguing. It is said that at all times there are 36 special people in the world, and that were it not for them, all of them, if even one of them was missing, the world would come to an end. The two Hebrew letters for 36 are the lamed, which is 30, and the vav, which is 6. Therefore, these 36 are referred to as the Lamed-Vav Tzadikim. This widely held belief, this most unusual Jewish concept is based on a Talmudic statement to the effect that in every generation 36 righteous "greet the Shechinah," the Divine Presence (Tractate Sanhedrin 97b; Tractate Sukkah 45b).[3]
The Lamed-Vav Tzaddikim are also called the Nistarim ("concealed ones"). In our folk tales, they emerge from their self-imposed concealment and, by the mystic powers which they possess, they succeed in averting the threatened disasters of a people persecuted by the enemies that surround them. They return to their anonymity as soon as their task is accomplished, 'concealing' themselves once again in a Jewish community wherein they are relatively unknown. The lamed-vavniks, scattered as they are throughout the Diaspora, have no acquaintance with one another. On very rare occasions, one of them is 'discovered' by accident, in which case the secret of their identity must not be disclosed. The lamed-vavniks do not themselves know that they are one of the 36. In fact, tradition has it that should a person claim to be one of the 36, that is proof positive that they are certainly not one. Since the 36 are each exemplars of anavah, ("humility"), having such a virtue would preclude against one’s self-proclamation of being among the special righteous. The 36 are simply too humble to believe that they are one of the 36.[3]The term lamedvavnik is derived from the Hebrew letters Lamed (L) and Vav (V), whose numerical value adds up to 36. The "nik" at the end is a Russian or Yiddish suffix indicating "a person who..." (As in "Beatnik"; in English, this would be something like calling them "The Thirty-Sixers".) The number 36 is twice 18. In gematria (a form of Jewish numerology), the number 18 stands for "life", because the Hebrew letters that spell chai, meaning "living", add up to 18. Because 36 = 2×18, it represents "two lives".
And:
216[edit]Gematria of Lion[4] (בורה) and Gevurah (גבורה)
216 = Sphinx?
Las Vegas sits just slightly above 36 parallel (Henderson) its southern extreme suburbs do touch it. Mandalay Bay is at Junction 36 off I15 (used to be Route 91). Las Vegas is Casino Central! What better symbol for gambling than Roulette Wheel = 36 numbers.
Notice Ali Baba Lane (East and West) goes through Las Vegas Sphinx and Pyramid. Ali Baba = 1001 Nights = 1441440 minutes! That 144 again!
1001 = 1st October too!!
Holy Cow BC! TO 36 peoples and Casino 36!
Rock?... ROCK??... Jay-Z and the Rockefellers??!! Don't get me started on that!!!
4th August = 216th day of year = 6x6x6.