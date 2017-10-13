Science of the Spirit
Mindfulness has become an over-hyped racket with junk science supporting it, say researchers
Kate Sheridan
Newsweek
Fri, 13 Oct 2017 12:28 UTC
A new study by a multidisciplinary group of researchers at several universities calls out the "misinformation and propagation of poor research methodology" that pervade much of the evidence behind the benefits of mindfulness. They focus in particular on the problem of defining the word mindfulness and on how the effects of the practice are studied.
"Mindfulness has become an extremely influential practice for a sizable subset of the general public, constituting part of Google's business practices, available as a standard psychotherapy via the National Health Service in the United Kingdom and, most recently, part of standard education for approximately 6,000 school children in London," the authors write in their paper, published Tuesday in Perspectives on Psychological Science.
Much of the research around meditation and mindfulness has serious flaws, the authors state. Among those flaws: using various definitions for mindfulness, not comparing results to a control group of people who did not meditate and not using good measurements for mindfulness.
"I'll admit to have drank the Kool-Aid a bit myself. I'm a practicing meditator, and I have been for over 20 years," David Vago told Newsweek. A research director at the Osher Center for Integrative Medicine at Vanderbilt University, he is one of the study's authors. "A lot of the data that's out there is still premature," he said.
The revelation is particularly disconcerting in light of how big of a business meditation has become. A veritable industry, the practice brings in around $1 billion annually, according to Fortune. That industry includes apps, classes and medical treatments.
Major commercial players in the meditation space have noted many of the issues raised by the authors. "I agree with a lot of the points in the paper," said Sarah Romotsky, head of science communications for Headspace, which sells a meditation app and online sessions.
Specifically, she said, she agreed with the issues behind replicating scientific findings and ensuring that studies used appropriate controls. (The company uses one set of exercises as a control for its own work.) "We're glad that these issues are being brought to the forefront."
The lack of strong evidence around meditation is especially an issue for people who want to use meditation as a clinical tool. The National Institutes of Health in the U.S. includes an institute dedicated to complementary approaches, which cites meditation as a potential treatment for high blood pressure, anxiety, depression and pain.
Part of the reason there is so much more research now than there once was is because grants were available for young researchers in the field from sources like the Mind and Life Institute, Vago said. Today, there may be 200 researchers in the field.
Yet according to one study the authors cited, the well-designed studies that have been done on meditation showed that the practice was only moderately effective, at best, for treating conditions like anxiety, depression or the unpleasantness associated with pain.
"It didn't even show that it increases well-being any more than a social group intervention. Just being in a group setting helps," Vago said.
Especially if patients decide to use meditation to replace other kinds of treatments or activities, this could pose a real physical or mental health risk. "It still remains unclear who is going to benefit and who doesn't," he said. "We still do not understand who benefits and who doesn't."
The authors also lay the blame for overstating the benefits of meditation on the media. "You go into Whole Foods today, and there will be three magazines with some beautiful blonde meditating on the cover," Vago said. "And they're labeled 'Mindfulness, the New Science and Benefits' in some shape or form."
LindaMay 2017-10-13T13:57:47Z
WHAT another LOAD of research SHIT!
"The benefits of meditation may have been seriously over hyped".
Really? Just who is doing this over hyping? Mainstream media and Newsweek, perhaps? Anyone who thinks it's over hyped has not spent time in proper meditation. There is no focusing on the self, it's about rising above the self. When I meditate, and become still, I am able to observe my thoughts and see them for what they really are- passing clouds that come and go, meaningless, until I attach myself to one. And another. And another....
When I am in this state my heart opens to the world, there is no exclusion. It's actually the opposite, complete inclusion. Accepting everything as it is, no judgment. I am able to "see" things as they really are and not filtered through my programmed mind.
THE REAL THING
The baby just shit in the bathwater.
The damn thing does it every time.
Should we still save the old baby? Can we find some way to keep it clean and healthy and bring it to full adulthood? We see it growing whiskers, but it still acts like a retard. Maybe it is autistic.
Should we start over and make a new one? How nice that would be! A whole new adventure.
But what if that one (the new baby) shits in the tub too?
Oh well.
As long as there is good money to be made and a handsome and hefty profit for the right people, involved.
That is the main thing.
Be mindful now.
Be aware.
Ye cannot serve two masters.
Choose money.
Always choose money.
Baby? Bathwater??
Who cares?
I mean, really now.
No one cares.
Everyone forgets everything. Nothing is ever learned or remembered.
Go for the money.
ned,
deep, heavy, dripping and angry sarcasm
gotta go
have a nice day
out
ahhhh Ned, you made my morning
Comment: Mindfulness has gotten a lot of attention over recent years, and it's no surprise to hear that there is a lot of hype and poor science surrounding it. Ironically, mindfulness practitioners can use it as an escape and a means of myopically focusing inward while excluding the world around them. This is self-defeating when it comes to genuine awareness and exploring the causes of suffering. It's likely to have some potential benefits in terms of becoming more familiar with body sensations and emotions, but this can also bring limitations when one becomes so focused on the self.
The industries based on meditation, yoga and mindfulness have likely grown so much precisely because they can be easily used to fuel our materially and self-based culture. There is a deception in these practices that imply an inherent spirituality and growth of being. Yet many of the festivals, centers and programs that utilize these practices indulge widespread narcissism.
This is not to throw the baby out with the bathwater because there are some methods that are helpful for health and healing, but proceeding with caution is certainly justified.