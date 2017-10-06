© RT

The first-ever 360-degree footage captured during a spacewalk gives people an astronaut's eye view of the planet from outside the International Space Station.It was filmed in August by cosmonauts Sergey Ryazansky and Fedor Yurchikhin as they carried out hours of maintenance work on the low-orbit space hub.While the breathtaking footage gives people the chance to gawk at the spherical beauty of our world, and view places such as the US and Cuba from above the surly bonds of Earth, not everyone is convinced it's real."Lots of clipping in this CGI, should have spent longer on the rendering. Also you forgot to paint in the stars," one person wrote on the RT website."Nice green screen. The earth is flat," added a second commenter."Why fish eye lens? Is there something to hide?," said a person writing under the pseudonym 'Truth'.Their question was answered with the help of 'Tim,' who suggested that the spacewalk was actually filmed underwater."You always need fish eyes if you are underwater. Which these 'cosmonauts' (read 'aquanauts') are," they said."They won't show space, they're afraid we'll see all of the UFOs flying around," one person concluded.