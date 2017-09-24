Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to the deployment of the UN contingent to the Donbass, because he was frightened by the US leadership's statements about the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine. This was announced by the former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen in Kiev at the "Yalta European Strategy" conference."Putin understands that the price of continuing destabilization in Ukraine has become higher. Very often, political and diplomatic processes can be conducted through a clearly articulated threat of the use of force. I am confident that further pressure on Russia will help this process, " Rasmussen said.He believes that in order for the UN peacekeeping mission to become "realistic," it needs a mandate to control the border between Ukraine and Russia, and will have the power to protect "not only the OSCE, but the population.""If Russia accepts everything that I have listed, then it can be given a carrot in the form of lifting sanctions," Rasmussen added."Tell President Trump that the path to better relations with Moscow lies through Kiev. Peace can be achieved by the use of force. Therefore, please, have on the table the option of providing lethal weapons to Ukraine. We must strengthen Ukraine against Russia, "Rasmussen said, referring to the US Department of State's special representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker.