Asian-American sportscasterESPN took the decision as Confederate leader Robert Lee has become synonymous with the recent Charlottesville protests and racially-charged unrest in many parts of the US.Lee's monument was removed from the University of Texas this week, with the institution's president, Greg Fenves, saying it could otherwise be used by white supremacists as a focal point for "hatred and bigotry."," ESPN said in a statement to Outkick the Coverage on Tuesday.Lee, the commentator, had been due to cover the game between William and Mary and the University of Virginia on September 2.ESPN's decision comes after 32 year old Heather Heyer was killed when a car plowed into a group of counter protesters at a recent 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.RT contacted Lee regarding the issue but have yet to receive a response.