1. A total solar eclipse is the result of a remarkable cosmic coincidence.

2. The eclipse offers a rare glimpse of the sun's secret majesty.

3. The event, known colloquially as a syzygy, requires the observer to complete the phenomena

4. The last time there was a total solar eclipse visible only in the United States was in 1776.

5. In 600 million years, total solar eclipses will no longer occur.