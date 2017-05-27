© InfoWars

"Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should. Many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years."

© NATO

It's time for Germany to pay up.Trump campaigned on a promise to reform a very irrelevant, corrupt NATO. The US President told leaders of NATO states assembled Thursday in Brussels a few hard truths...The rest of NATO are a bunch of freeloaders including the very rich Germany which is set to spend 1.2% of GDP on defense this year, France at 1.79%.Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg all spend less than 1% of GDP.The infamous Article 5 states that an attack against one or more members is considered an attack against all.Article 5 has only been invoked once, in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.NATO sets an official target on how much they should spend, which currently stands at 2% of GDP.The 2% target is described as a "guideline" and there is no penalty for not meeting it, and so must NATO members do not meet it.