Vaccine tyranny: German kindergartens forced to report parents who refuse vaccination advice
RT
Fri, 26 May 2017 13:51 UTC
Parents not complying will face fines of up to €2,500 (US$2,800). The authorities can already fine parents who allow children to skip vaccination, which is mandatory for attending kindergartens. However, it was previously up to nurseries to decide whether to report such parents.
Health Minister Hermann Grohe said it was necessary to tighten the regulations due to a measles outbreak in Germany and across Europe. "Nobody can be indifferent to the fact that people are still dying of measles," he told Bild newspaper.
The German parliament is expected to adopt the bill on June 1.
As of April 16, Germany has reported a total of 504 measles cases since the beginning of the year, according to the latest figures by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). This is compared to just 33 cases within the same period last year, with 326 cases for the whole of 2016.
This week a 37-year-old mother of three died of measles in North Rhine-Westphalia.
Against the backdrop of the measles epidemic, Italian government last week obliged parents to immunize their children to be eligible to attend state-run schools. Children aged up to six will now receive 12 compulsory vaccinations against infectious diseases, including measles and meningitis.
Comment: Measles: A rash of misinformation
The fear surrounding measles stems from ignorance. In a well-nourished child with a properly functioning immune system, viral infections are typically subclinical or exceedingly mild. Certain infections, such as measles, even appear to provide long-term health and immune system benefits.See also:
- Vaccine efficacy: Junk science at its worst
- CDC's own data shows measles vaccine kills more people than measles
- Straight from the horse's mouth: Vaccines can't prevent measles outbreaks
Reader Comments
Health Minister Hermann Grohe, un-elected stooge:"Nobody can deny the fact that people are still dying of measles"
Seriously? 17 dead, all evidently in Romania, and this is data from March throughout all of Europe.
[Link]
Let's face it, this is just the State exploiting a phony scare to operate a for profit enterprise in coordination with their sponsors, the billionaire drug crime ring, and to then use scare (terrorism) and fines (Extortion) upon their own citizens, and all under the guise of a health concern, one which is blown completely out of proportion.
Lets's see Health Minister Herman Goring's bank statements and other records.
