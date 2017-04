© Beckley/Imperial Research Foundation

Higher state

Measuring neuron activity has revealed that psychedelic drugs really do alter the state of the brain, creating a different kind of consciousness."We see an increase in the diversity of signals from the brain," says Anil Seth , at the University of Sussex, UK. "The brain is more complex in its activity."Carhart-Harris's team used sets of sensors attached to the skull to measure the magnetic fields produced by these volunteers' neurons, and compared these to when each person took a placebo."We took the activity data, cleaned it up then chopped it into 2-second chunks," says Seth, whose team worked with Carhart-Harris on the re-analysis. "For each chunk, we could calculate a measure of diversity."These patterns of very high diversity coincided with the volunteers reporting "ego-dissolution" - a feeling that the boundaries between oneself and the world have been blurred. The degree of diversity was also linked to more vivid experiences.There's mounting evidence that psychedelic drugs may help people with depression in ways that other treatments can't. Some benefits have already been seen with LSD psilocybin , and ayahuasca , a potion used in South America during religious rites.Journal reference: Nature Scientific Reports, DOI: 10.1038/srep46421