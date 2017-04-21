Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!





What is yoga and why has it become so popular in today's world? Does it really help relieve stress, increase stamina, improve mental health and lead to 'enlightenment'? In 2016 more than 36 million people in the U.S. were practicing some form of Yoga. Has this ancient practice been watered down, and sold out? Is there a dark side that practitioners and teachers alike experience? On this episode of the Health and Wellness show we will discuss the science and research that draws many to the practice. Yoga is not just about flexibility or the ability to do difficult postures, but rather it is about developing awareness of the body, mind and spirit. Join us as we demystify the practice and touch on many misconceptions about what it really means to 'do yoga'.And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment!01:36:43