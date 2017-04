Washington needs to accept the reality that it "has no power to put global affairs in order at the moment"

Washington's regional allies saidTension is mounting in the region as US President Donald Trump said he would solve the "North Korean problem" with or without China's help.and a week after Trump ordered the US Navy to fire a barrage of 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airbase as punishment for an alleged chemical attack in Idlib province."Military force cannot resolve the issue," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters in Beijing.An editorial in the influential newspaper Global Times, which is published by the Chinese Communist Party' People's Daily, said the situation on the Korean Peninsula could not be compared to that of Syria. "Taking military actions against North Korea is much more risky than launching a missile strike on Syria.Regardless of Pyongyang's nuclear capability,if thrown on the South, will causewhich will be unbearable to this US ally," the newspaper warned The paper saidand work with other leading world powers on the Korean situation through the UN Security Council, a body that the US has shunned by the unilateral attack against Syria.US allies in the region,against Pyongyang. Both countries station thousands of US troops on their territories.The escalation comes as North Korea prepares to celebrate the birthday of its late leader Kim Il-sung on Saturday, which is a state holiday called 'Day of the Sun'.A Washington-based think tank, 38 North, claimed on Wednesday that satellite images of the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site indicatedSouth Korean officials disagreed, sayingbut added that a sixth test may be conducted at any time.