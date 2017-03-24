Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
German satire: Russia's 25% cut in military budget is an existential threat to NATO
WiKa
Fort Russ
Thu, 23 Mar 2017 14:37 UTC
Fort Russ
Thu, 23 Mar 2017 14:37 UTC
QPress.de, translated from German by Tom Winter, who observes "satire is truth; truth is satire."
Moos kauen ["Chewing moss" like a Moscow dateline --tr]: This is the hammer! NATO could never have expected such an asynchronous low blow! This is equivalent to a declaration of war before 1 April! And it has caught the North Atlantic Terror Organization completely flat-footed.
No, the Russians have not choked off the air for murder and manslaughter to NATO, but to their own military. From now on, they want about 25 percent less for this nonsense. This unique measure has made for completely perplexed faces in the western military forces, which they either perceive as vicious cunning or hot air, as can be seen in the jet exhaust in the above picture.
The security situation has become so mixed that the West is considering increasing armament spending by at least as much as the Russians pare it down. It contradicts every logic of a good enmity, simply wanting nothing more to do for the eclat. Can even the most doofus enemy be so doofed? But let's try to collect the facts first and read on to this enmity: Aggression light: Russia shortens its military by more than 25 percent ... [RT-Deutsch]. Undoubtedly, the bread can be used for some better purposes but for the Russians. This is disturbing.
Apart from this, this reduction of the Russian military budget comes at a at a very untimely time: The US has announced plans to expand its potential for murder and homicide by an annual $ 54 billion ... [N-TV]. That would then be an increase greater than the total annual amount that the Russians would be spending. Can it be that Putin wants to punish Trump's lies? Or does Putin want to maneuver into the victim's role? Perhaps this is also the reason that the US under Trump again directed their hostility more towards China and Iran. These seem to be more grateful enemies. After all, their armament expenditures are still increasing.
NATO is now gravely concerned whether Russia can still maintain the "Russian threat" to Finland, Sweden, and the whole of the Baltic States at all. Not to mention Montenegro! The same applies to Syria and also to the leading role in the Eastern Ukraine. Because here, too, the insurrection against Kiev could collapse in the absence of a commitment by the Russians. The reactive thinking is even going so far as to offer Russia military aid, just so it does not fulfill these announcements. It must continue to invest a large portion of its gross social product in armaments, according to the good and profitable tradition.
Russia is threatening NATO with the drastic cutbacks on armaments spending. It can only be a matter for the NATO members to massively reduce the bad-role drama about the Russians in other countries. Where would one go from here? This could be a bad example. We all know the need for armament spending and its social function to secure the profits of our elites.
To place similar amounts into the development of mankind, the struggle against hunger, or in global infrastructure would be completely counterproductive. In contrast to the war machine, the profit prospects tended towards zero, or at least, comparatively too small.
What can emerge from the threat of disarmament?
We have to wait and see how this terribly terrible situation will develop. Is NATO likely to react with a first strike? With a bit of luck, such an act would only lead to an increasing threat from Russia. The most terrible realization from this is that NATO's eastward expansion has been almost completely and uselessly wasted ... unless the Russians are bluffing. The threatening position of the deleted armor expenditures is as novel as it is unambiguous and therefore must to be taken seriously.
It will take weeks or even months before the Western military forces have strategically analyzed the true extent of this new threat of disarmament. Nothing would be worse from a moral point of view than to lose to a disarmed enemy. Well, this may now be a bit exaggerated, because morality has never had a serious place in the strategy and also has no other value.
