Chelsea Clinton, at just 37 years old, is set to receive a lifetime achievement award from Variety Magazine at their annual "Women in Power" luncheon next month.Clinton, best known for being the daughter of former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton,. She has also faced criticism for using foundation funds to pay for her wedding, living expenses and taxes on gifts of cash from her parents.The investigation into her getting paid for campaigning, using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade, taxes on money from her parents ...," Doug Band, formerly a top aide to Bill Clinton, wrote to Hillary Clinton adviser John Podesta in an email released by WikiLeaks during the election season. "I hope that you will speak to her and end this. Once we go down this road ..."Variety said in a statement that Clinton is being honored "for her work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which empowers kids to develop lifelong healthy habits."Recently, Clinton co-wrote a book called "Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?"one reviewer on Amazon wrote of the book, which currently stands at number 61,182 on the website's best sellers list.The former first daughter is reportedly considering a run for Senate if New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand runs for president in 2020.Other women being honored at the luncheon include CBS This Morning's Gayle King; media executive Shari Redstone; and actresses Jessica Chastain, Audra McDonald, and 29-year-old Blake Lively.