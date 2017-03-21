A starving anaconda was found attacking one of its own after it struggled to find food in the jungle.Three ramblers discovered the monster snake unconscious while enjoying a stroll with their pet dog.And - despite the dangers - the trio decided to investigate what creature lay inside the creature's belly.In terrifying footage - available above - the giant snake lies in sand and grass paralysed.Hoping the killer creature is of no danger, one of the men approaches it with a large knife.Snake-ception: The anaconda opens to reveal it had swallowed one of its ownHe then begins to delicately slice open the snake's stomach so he can take a look inside.And the men were surprised by what they found - a slimy, dead anaconda.The three metre-long reptile lies lifelessly in a curled up ball and the men begin to pull the creature out so they can see the huge beasts side by side.To safeguard them from an attack one man beats both snakes over the head with a machete to ensure they are dead before continuing their walk.The man slices open the anaconda to reveal another in its bellyAnacondas are native to South America and are the largest and heaviest snakes in the world.The giant reptiles survive on a diet of usually small creatures, but may eat larger animals or other snakes if food is scarce.