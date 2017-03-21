© Rohit Jain Paras



'Churchill has as much blood on his hands as Hitler does,' says authorDr Shashi Tharoor, whose new book Inglorious Empire chronicles the atrocities of the British Empire, said the former British Prime Minister should be remembered alongside the most prominent dictators of the twentieth century."Churchill has as much blood on his hands as Hitler does," the Indian MP said. "Particularly the decisions that he personally signed off during The Bengal Famine when 4.3 million people died because of the decisions he took or endorsed.""Not only did the British pursue its own policy of not helping the victims of this famine which was created by their policies.Talking about the Bengal famine in 1943, the Prime Minister who led Britain to victory in World War Two, said: "I hate Indians. They are a beastly people with a beastly religion. The famine was their own fault for breeding like rabbits."Dr Tharoor, a former Indian government minister, rose to prominence after his impassioned speech at the Oxford Union in July of 2015 went viral. In the address, he discussed the economic toll British rule took on India.He said: "India's share of the world economy when Britain arrived on it shores was 23 per cent. By the time the British left it was down to below four per cent. Why? Simply because India had been governed for the benefit of Britain. Britain's rise for 200 years was financed by its depredations in India.""In fact, Britain's industrial revolution was actually premised upon the de-industrialisation of India."