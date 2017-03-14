© Reuters
The VP commented on Assange to radio host Laura Ingraham.
Mike Pence has branded as "absurd" Julian Assange's claims that Hillary Clinton is pushing for a Pence takeover. The comments came after Assange tweeted that sources in the intelligence community said Clinton was pushing for a Pence presidency.

Assange tweeted on Tuesday that Clinton had described Pence as "predictable hence defeatable" and was "pushing for a Pence takeover."

Pence told radio host Laura Ingraham, however, that he "would find all of that dialogue to be absurd and frankly offensive. It is the greatest honor of my life to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with the 45th President of the United States."

Assange claimed the comments came from two members of the intelligence community and that Pence was aware of the plan. The WikiLeaks founder said it was unclear if Pence agreed with the proposal, which he claimed was described as an "impeachment."

"I would dismiss that out of hand and tell you that I'm just, I'm so excited about the progress that we've been made strengthening this country, protecting this country, reviving this country's economy and all credit goes to President Donald Trump," Pence told Ingraham.

Assange has seen a resurgence in the news recently after WikiLeaks published the first part of a series known as 'Vault 7', a leak containing details on hacking techniques developed by the CIA.