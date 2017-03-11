© Getty Images/iStock

Many young Wall Streeters are turning to drugs and paying for sex to deal with the demands of their careers, a therapist tells ThinkAdvisor."In an effort to cope with job stress and self-imposed pressure, these Type A's are working murderous hours while relying on prescription medication and—primarily among the men—street drugs, such as cocaine and crystal meth, to help them focus and reach peak job performance," the publication writes.That's the word from, Jonathan Alpert, a mental health professional known as "The Wall Street Therapist," whose clientele includes young traders, analysts, bankers and financial advisors.Alpert coaches clients on how to perform at a high level without relying heavily on drugs. He also provides treatment for anxiety as well as stress- and relationship-management. Meanwhile, some Wall Street banks are "now somewhat more friendly toward providing [mental health] services and just being more supportive," Alpert tells ThinkAdvisor.