The report adds that it's "impossible to confirm the whereabouts" of al-Baghdadi but "intelligence sources point to a sharp drop in Islamic State postings on social media as evidence that Baghdadi and his circle have become increasingly isolated."
In other words: The CIA has a global covert surveillance and hacking program, but the best intel they have on al-Baghdadi comes from Tumblr. That's reassuring.
Comment: Maybe Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is getting a little help from his friends at the CIA?
However, we must admit that we are having a hard time keeping this story straight.
We thought al-Baghdadi was a non-entity at this point? Sort of like when Americans got bored of reading about the hunt for Osama — he just sort of vanished into obscurity and non-importance:
You have to admire al-Baghdadi. He has more lives than a feral cat. And he also has a magical ability to sense incoming U.S. airstrikes.
He was briefly declared dead in October, 2015.
And who could forget al-Baghdadi's most recent triumph, when he miraculously escaped a U.S. airstrike "at the last moment"?
Or the fact that Mohammad al-Adnani, ISIS' main propaganda officer, was killed — and then replaced by Tajik Special Forces colonel Gulmurod Khalimov, who had been trained by American advisors, and had even visited the United States several times specifically for counter-terrorism training by the U.S. State Department's Diplomatic Security/Anti-Terrorism Assistance program?
Or the old classic, "Al Qaeda No. 3 Killed For Ten-Millionth Time"?
Of course, it's important to remember that Abu Bakr's predecessor, "Abu Omar al-Baghdadi", never actually existed, according to the New York Times. So who knows? Maybe billions of dollars are being stolen from the American people — so that the Pentagon can chase a hologram.
It wouldn't be the first time.
Perfect timing: ISIS caliph al-Baghdadi magically evades US bombs — again"U.S. and Iraqi officials believe the leader of Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has left operational commanders behind with diehard followers to fight the battle of Mosul, and is now hiding...