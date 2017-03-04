Society's Child
Nanny State: Five good reasons to end government smoking bans
Bill Wirtz
Foundation for Economic Education
Thu, 02 Mar 2017 00:00 UTC
1. Property Rights
Most fundamentally, the debate about smoking bans should center on private property rights. Whether you should be allowed to smoke in a bar should be determined by the owner of that bar, not by busybody bureaucrats who think they know how to live everyone's lives for them.
2. Second-hand Smoke Isn't as Harmful as Once Thought
In 2013 already there were indications that the commonly accepted narrative on second-hand smoke wasn't entirely accurate. The Journal of the National Cancer Institute (which the below-mentioned Slate article calls "hardly a pro-tobacco publication") published a study which finds no significant relationship between passive smoke and cancer:
"A large prospective cohort study of more than 76,000 women confirmed a strong association between cigarette smoking and lung cancer but found no link between the disease and secondhand smoke."
3. Smoking Bans Don't Make People Healthier
An immensely informative article by Jacob Grier in Slate finally sorted through the questionable "proof" behind the second-hand smoke myth. The bans had largely been implemented because early studies believed there to be a correlation between secondhand smoke and heart disease. Politicians, however, should have waited for more research to be done. In fact, Grier reveals that a 2006 study in the Piedmont region in Italy (published in the European Heart Journal) revealed an 11 percent drop in heart disease, a much smaller drop than the 60 percent that politicians had promised.
After a sweeping ban on smoking inside in England, a 2010 study found a heart attack reduction of only 2 percent. That number is so small that it might not be related to the bans at all. A 2008 study in New Zealand found no correlation whatsoever. The Journal of Policy Analysis and Management published a study in 2010 that also found no significant impact in any age group. Similar US-studies appeared in 2012 and 2014.
4. Smoking Bans Don't Discourage Smoking
Moreover, smoking bans don't actually reduce smoking. Data in France (which implemented its smoking ban in 2008) shows that consumption of tobacco products only correlates with prices.
Now that straight-out smoking bans have been generalized throughout many countries and the concept of a smoke-free bar is ingrained in most people's minds, why would people be afraid of the market? The number of people who consume tobacco statically lies between 20 and 30 percent, with no trend showing it to grow above that or go below that line. Gay bars cater to the 15 percent of the population that is gay, and yet they haven't gotten a stranglehold on the bartending market. The exact same goes for bars that would allow smoking inside: while there would be numerous bars that would allow it, the fact that many customers would be repulsed by the idea of being in an environment of cigarette smoke would have a majority of establishments keep their places smoke-free.
Whether you're a non-smoker and you believe that all studies disproving a correlation between smoking and increased risk for cancer and heart disease are all conspiring in favor of Big Tobacco doesn't even matter in that instance. Similarly, if you hold the belief that GMO-foods are bad for your health, there is a simple solution for you: don't eat GMO foods.
Nobody forces you to go into a smoking bar, to work there or to even associate with people who like them. Consider this: you already don't go to most bars and restaurants. That might be because they play music you don't like, serve food you don't eat or host events you detest. The beauty of a free society is that you don't ever have to change your mind on this, so don't ask others to change theirs.
Comment: It's well past time to put an end to the anti-smoking hysteria. Not only is most of the research on the ill effects of tobacco basically junk science, but many health benefits can be attributed to the practice. Smoking tobacco may actually act as a protective measure against disease-causing agents.
- A comprehensive review of the many health benefits of smoking Tobacco
- The epidemic of junk science in tobacco smoking research
- Lies, Damned Lies & 400,000 Smoking-related Deaths: Cooking the Data in the Fascists' Anti-Smoking Crusade
Consenting adults should be free to smoke cigarettes, pipes and cigars in smoking bars owned, managed and staffed by other smokers.
