If a regular citizen carried a gun into a store and demanded the clerk take off her clothes, they would be in jail. If a regular citizen showed video of himself masturbating to a random person on the street, they would also be in jail. However, if a cop does these things, while on duty, and is even recorded, he can laugh about it in a courtroom and not only avoid jail — but keep his job.When Elizabeth Restrepo, a convenience store clerk in South Carthage, was approached by Officer Frank Geisenhoffer who grabbed her and demanded she make him a video of her breasts, she had no idea where she could go to report it.Restrepo asked.For months, Geisenhoffer, the town pervert who happens to carry a badge and a gun, had been harassing Restrepo where she worked. It eventually became so overwhelming afterthat Restrepo began secretly recording him to get proof so she could turn him in.These recordings would be considered lewd if they were an average citizen off the street. However, when they come from a person who has the legal authority to kidnap, cage, and kill you, they are outright chilling.Before Restrepo recorded Geisenhoffer, it was simply her word against a cop.On the recording, Geisenhoffer grabs Restrepo's hair and says quietly, "Make a picture... just barely covering your nipples... barely, but with your hands on your hips."That was sexual assault.