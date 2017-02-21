© imago stock&people / www.globallookpress.com



Newly declassified records reportedly show that Marika Rokk, the incarnation of glamour and coquetry who was one of the brightest stars in the Third Reich and post-war West Germany, played another important role off screen - that of a Soviet agent.Rokk was allegedly recruited as a KGB agent by her manager, Heinz Hoffmeister, who was already working for Soviet intelligence. Her husband, film director Georg Jacoby, whom she met on the set of Kora Terry, is thought to have spied along with her.The Egyptian-born diva of Hungarian descent started her career as a dancer at the Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris before heading to Broadway to polish her dancing and acting skills.Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, who was a big fan of American cinema, was desperate to prove that Germany had its own breed of movie icons that could rival the success of Hollywood's biggest stars: Rita Hayworth, Betty Grable, Ginger Rogers, and Alice Faye.With her charm and charisma, Rokk was just what the doctor ordered, and in 1935 her German film debut, Leichte Kacallerie (Light Cavalry), catapulted the rising operetta star to fame.Rokk won praise for her roles in the films Kora Terry (1940), Women Are Better Diplomats (1941), and The Woman of My Dreams (1944). However,Rokk performed in over 35 films before her death in Austria in 2004.In 1951, the star said she had decided to give up acting to open a knitwear shop, but the intelligence report says this was simply a "clever cover-up" for spying.